Three and a half years after the activation of Segregated Witness or SegWit in the Bitcoin code, the ecosystem still does not fully enjoy the benefits it offers. So much so that a high percentage of the transactions that are processed in the chain are paying higher commissions than necessary.

Bitcoin users have been raising concerns about the SegWit adoption rate, which is not progressing at the expected pace. According to data from the Bitcoin Visuals site, for a year and a half, less than 54% of all transactions carried out on the web they take advantage of software.

From what en.bitcoin.it shows what seems to be stalling the adoption of the software is that platforms with large volume of transactions have not implemented it. To find out a bit about what may be happening in the ecosystem, a user identified as Dwyte asked in a discussion forum “how difficult is it for a bitcoin exchange to adopt native SegWit?”

The question was answered by Gregory Sanders, a senior engineer at BitMEX, whose platform SegWit adopted just a month ago. Based on his experience, he explained some possible reasons why platforms have postponed the implementation of the protocol.

Sanders said one of the reasons has to do with security, as companies that manage funds prefer to postpone adoption of new technology due to the associated risks. It means that, if any difficulty occurs along the way, user doubts will abound, nervousness will increase and therefore the company may end up paying a high cost with a number of dissatisfied customers.

The BitMEX engineer added that another reason is that companies that have a large infrastructure have teams in charge of different areas, so when implementing new software they must ensure the coordination of all layers. But these personnel are generally busy with other tasks such as expanding the commercial engine of the company, customer management, communications, among other elements.

Managing space in the chain’s blocks is shameful, but unlikely to bankrupt a stock market that experiences 200% annual growth and poses no regulatory risk. Gregory Sanders, Senior Engineer at BitMEX.

What the user pointed out in the forum was explained by the Bitcoin evangelist, Andreas Antonopoulos, who, in a YouTube video published in 2018, anticipated what would happen years later. “If we are waiting for companies to act against their own interests to protect the ideology of Bitcoin, we will be surprised, we will not expect that,” he said at the time.

Suppose you are a business person and you have two alternatives before you. The option A where you decide not to give in to the pressure on you because you have to implement new software. You know this is against the principles of the system, but you also know that it will increase costs. Then there is option B where you decide to implement a scalability solution that requires you to educate your users and your entire support team. You know that it will cost you a lot and will not offer you great benefits as a company. What would you do? I’m sure you will go for option A and wait for the whole ecosystem to tell you that you can no longer do anything. So then, yes you start activating plan B. Andreas Antonopoulos, a bitcoin educator in a video on his YouTube channel.

Large service operators have no incentive to adopt the software that the ecosystem is requiring to alleviate network congestion. Source: alexander-cruzado-abanto / pexels.com.

How does the delay in the adoption of SegWit affect the Bitcoin ecosystem?

The bitcoin ecosystem is wasting one of the most important updates that have been made in the Bitcoin protocol till the date. Among other elements, it is mainly due to the fact that SegWit optimizes the block space, by discounting the data of the witnesses linked to the signatures.

With greater capacity in each block, more transactions can be processed every 10 minutes. Therefore, there would be less accumulation of unconfirmed operations in the mempool or temporary memory of the nodes. Consequently, the commissions would go down.

That would be the ideal scenario with a full adoption of the software, but the use of Legacy or Legacy addresses prevailing in the chain, is inhibiting the possibility for everyone to enjoy the benefits.

As the adoption of the protocol is postponed, congestion is being incentivized instead of fighting it, as explained on Twitter by Chaincode Labs engineer Mark Erhard who identifies himself under the pseudonym Much.

“Apparently the commissions still don’t hurt enough, as 88% of all transactions still pay more than necessary. You can help yourself and the network by switching to native SegWit, ”he added.

Nothing seems to have changed since November of last year, when CriptoNoticias reported that the 47% of Bitcoin transactions were still not profiting provided by the protocol. Nor has it changed since this media announced the reach of a historical adoption limit of the order of 53%. Since then, the maximum adoption rate reached has been 57%.

In a year and a half, the adoption rate of SegWit in the Bitcoin ecosystem practically does not change. Source: bitcoinvisuals.com.

It is noteworthy that, although there are several SegWit address formats, the implementation that offers the greatest advantage is the native or Bech32. These are the ones that start with the acronym bc1 and compared to the other types like P2SH-P2WPKH, the latest version allows slightly lower transactions than traditional bitcoin.