Jim Hopper went from being a minor character, to becoming one of the most popular in the series and is that after shitting Eleven managed to win the hearts of fans of the series, who seek to know more about him, so ‘Stranger Things 4’ will reveal Hopper’s past.

After Hopper sacrificed himself at the end of the third season, fans never lost faith that he was still alive And now that the production has confirmed that Hopper did not die and that he is a prisoner in Russia, so the character will take a leading role in the series.

During the second season, Eleven discovered that Hopper kept some boxes with the inscriptions, Dad, New York and Vietnam, written about them, however, the story never mentioned them again, until now, since these pieces will become a key point to learn about Jim’s past, which will be revealed in the new season, as revealed by David Harbor during Liverpool Comic Con.

“Eleven discovers five boxes, one of which has Brenner stuff from the Hawkins lab, one of which says Dad, another says Vietnam, and another says’ New York, so there are these three things we’ve established in the season and if We don’t give the results, it means they are bad writers and the Duffer brothers are very good writers. So I know specifically that In season four we will give you a great insight into Hopper’s story.Harbor explained.

Previous seasons revealed that Hopper had lost his daughter to cancer. and that he had participated in the Vietnam war, however, this is only the tip of the iceberg. “I am very excited to reveal this aspect of the character, it is one of the things that I have known since the first shot, and we have not expressed it yet and finally we are going to show it in a big way. It is what I like most about him and that you do not know yet and is related, of course, to the things he is doing with Eleven and Joyce, “said the actor.

In this way, ‘Stranger Things 4’ will reveal Hopper’s past And from what the actor said, this revelation will be something big for the show, so our desire to see the new season is getting bigger, unfortunately, it is not yet known when it will hit the Netflix catalog, since the recordings They are detained because of the coronavirus pandemic.