Agriculture Department biologist Allan Smith-Pardo says authorities have intercepted “killer hornets” in the past decade.

After the presence of the ´ was made knownasian giant hornetin United States, experts have dedicated themselves to determining how did they come to this part of the world, when its habitat is in tropical climates.

A theory indicates that they traveled in some shipment by parcel by plane and thus managed to cross the Pacific Ocean. The species of Asian hornet, also known as ´vespa mandarinia´ has caused great alert on social networks and among the population of United States.

According to biologist Allan Smith-Pardo of the Department of Agriculture, the ‘killer hornets‘they may have reached US coasts in the transport of merchandise.

It would not be the first time that hornets and wasps from Asia have been intercepted at entry points to United States.

Allan Smith’s study mentioned at least 50 cases of wasps intercepted between 2010 and 2018, including a hive full of live hornets that someone sent from across the ocean.

Additionally, Doug Yanega, a scientist at the University of California, Entomology Research Museum at Riverside, mentioned the following:

One would think that people would not be so foolish as to send giant, dangerous and poisonous insects in this way. That verges on bioterrorism if people send live colonies of hornets around the world

Also another specialist, the entomologist at the Museum of Natural History of the USA, James Carpenter, explained that the giant hornets are part of the medicine traditional of Asia, as well as its food and therefore it did not rule out that its spread is repeated.