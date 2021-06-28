How did the legendary actress Grace Kelly die?

.

Grace Kelly died the day after her car hurtled off the road.

Investigations showed she suffered a stroke that took her off the road, followed by a hemorrhage caused by the crash. But what really happened to the actress who became Princess Grace of Monaco?

Reelz reopened the case nearly 40 years after her death in an episode of “Autopsy: The Last Hurs of…” that aired on Sunday June 27, 2021. Grace Kelly’s daughter Stephanie was with her when it crashed and gave an account of the accident, which was reported by the Chicago Tribune in 1989.

Reelz wrote:

“On September 13, 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, Grace Kelly, drove her old Rover 3500 car along the side of a mountain road in Monaco. He died in the hospital the next day, at the age of 52. The accident ended a life always in the media spotlight; first as the iconic star of some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed films and then as the wife of Prince Rainier, ruler of the small Mediterranean enclave. After Grace Kelly’s death, it was difficult to get to the truth of what had really happened. Police investigations ran into obstacles and the Palace appeared to close ranks. Grace was said to have suffered a stroke behind the wheel. He had a family history of high blood pressure, something little understood at the time. But what is the truth of Grace Kelly’s last hours? Conspiracy theories were multiplied by the void left by the silence of the Palace. A world-renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter, analyzes the details of this fascinating case to discover the answer. “

This is what you need to know:

Stephanie said her mother had a headache that day and they were going to the train station bound for Paris

Stephanie recounted the horrific accident that ultimately led to her mother’s death in an interview with author Jeffrey Robinson for his book, “Rainier and Grace: An Intimate Portrait.” The Chicago Tribune published an excerpt from the book in 1989. Stephanie told Robinson that she and her mother were heading to the train station, where they planned to travel by train to Paris. Stephanie, who was 17 at the time, was to start school in Paris two days later. Kelly normally traveled with a driver, but insisted on driving herself that day because she was carrying a lot of luggage in the car, Stephanie told the author.

Robinson wrote:

“The road from the farm winds downhill to La Turbie. The road from there to the Moyenne Corniche, which takes you to Monaco, is called D37. About 2 miles from La Turbie, there is a particularly steep curve where you have to brake very hard and turn carefully to follow the road 150 degrees to the right. “ Grace didn’t take that curve well. The Rover crashed into the small retaining wall and through it. The car somersaulted off the slope. “

Princess Stephanie said in interviews that she remembers “every minute” of the accident, but did not speak about it for years. He told his sister, Caroline, that his mother was trying to stop the car and yelled that the brakes were not working. Stephanie said she frantically tried to pull the parking brake.

“Stephanie says that she will never know for sure if her mother made a mistake by stepping on the gas instead of the brake or was simply unable to use her legs because of the spill. But when the police investigated the accident and checked the road, there were no skid marks, “wrote Robinson.

Stephanie was unaware that her mother had died for two days after the accident, the author wrote, and was not at the funeral because she was still in hospital, receiving treatment for a fractured vertebra in her neck.

Play

VideoVideo related to how did the legendary actress grace kelly die? 2021-06-28T19: 04: 20-04: 00

The summer before Kelly’s death, her family recalled that she had some medical problems. Doctors believe that he suffered from high blood pressure. On the day of the accident, Robinson was told by her daughters that Kelly had a headache. Stephanie said in interviews that her mother briefly passed out before crashing, Robinson wrote.

Princess Grace died of a second hemorrhage in her head

Both Kelly and her daughter, Princess Stephanie, survived the terrible accident when their metallic green Rover 3500 fell more than 100 feet onto a retaining wall around 10 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 1982, according to Beyond Grace Kelly. Kelly’s car was usually driven by a chauffeur. The day of the accident, he told the driver that he would drive because he had dresses and boxes in the back seat. Their daughter, Stephanie, was also in the car, and witnesses reported seeing Princess Stephanie in the back seat, the website said.

Both the mother and daughter survived the accident, the website said. Princess Stephanie escaped through a window despite having a broken vertebra in her neck. Grace Kelly suffered a fractured femur, clavicle and ribs, as well as serious head injuries. Beyond Grace Kelly reported that her head injuries led to a second hemorrhage, resulting in her death.

Initial reports indicated that Kelly was not in danger of death, the website reported. That information, in part, led to conspiracy theories surrounding his death. Some rumors also indicated that Princess Stephanie was the one driving. The reason is that he escaped from the car through the driver’s side window. Beyond Grace Kelly reported that Princess Stephanie was unable to escape through the passenger door because it was “impassable.”

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM