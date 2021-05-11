How did the cyberattacks shut down the US pipeline?

05/11/2021 at 09:40 CEST

SPORT.es

Researchers at America’s Largest Pipeline They are working to recover from a devastating cyber attack that cut off the flow of oil. The Colonial Pipeline hack is being viewed as one of the most significant attacks on critical national infrastructure in history.

The pipeline carries nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel supplies and prices at the pumps are expected to rise if the outage is prolonged. For many people, the image of the oil industry is one of pipes, pumps and a greasy black liquid. In truth, the type of modern operation Colonial Pipeline runs is extremely digital.

Pressure sensors, thermostats, valves, and pumps are used to monitor and control the flow of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel through hundreds of miles of pipelines. Colonial even has a high-tech “smart pig” robot (pipe inspection meter) that goes through your pipes in search of anomalies.

All this information has led to the belief, therefore, that hackers are more likely to gain access to the Colonial’s IT system through the administrative side of the business. The Colonial pipeline systems are one of the best protected in the country.