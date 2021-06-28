How did Roger Moore die? | NowMyism.com

.

Roger Moore, best known for his role as James Bond, nearly died when he was only 5 years old and suffered from a number of health problems throughout his life. Despite that, he beat prostate cancer and lived to be 89 years old.

REELZ investigated his life and death in an episode “Autopsy: The Last Hours of…” that aired on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

This is what you need to know:

Moore died after a “short but brave battle with cancer” in 2017 at age 89.

Moore’s family announced his death at 89, explaining that he died after a “short but valiant battle with cancer,” Sky News reported on May 23, 2017. But it was far from the first or only battle. He had been diagnosed with three types of cancer in his life, REELZ reported, and he nearly died of pneumonia as a child.

Perhaps it was, in part, his health problems that led to his self-deprecating version of Bond.

“For him it was very important to have been Bond. Bond made him a movie star again, ”said fellow actor and friend Sir Michael Caine on the REELZ episode. “He was not only a movie star, but one of the biggest movie stars in the world.”

His children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, wrote a moving tribute to their father in the announcement of his passing:

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg – Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

“The love with which he was surrounded in his last days was so great that it cannot be quantified with words alone,” said the statement from his children.

Moore kept his health problems quiet, but wrote about them in his memoirs

The #JamesBond community is celebrating For Your Eyes Only’s 40th anniversary and to celebrate this momentous occasion, here’s one of the funniest GIFs I’ve ever seen. Leave it to Sir Roger Moore to put a smile on my face. pic.twitter.com/ZXg1fMqhtw – Menko Monty (@MenkoMonty) June 24, 2021

Moore often kept his health problems to himself, his friends said on the REELZ episode. James Bond film director John Glen said actors “tend to keep these things quiet.”

“They don’t want it to be known that you are sick because they are afraid of not getting another job,” Glen said on the REELZ show. “So it’s kind of defensive.”

Moore, however, opened up about his health problems in his book, “My Word Is Bond: The Autobiography.”

“The disease played an important role in my early life,” he wrote.

When he was just 5 years old, he contracted double bronchial pneumonia so severe that a doctor decided he should be cared for at home rather than in the hospital, Moore wrote. When his illness reached its peak, his doctor told Moore’s father that he would return in the morning with a death certificate.

His health problems were pervasive throughout his life, he wrote. In 1993, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He wrote this about the moment he received the news:

“Interestingly, I began to feel very sorry for him, as he had bad news to tell me and clearly did not know how to tell me,” he writes. “His eyes started to fill with tears and I could only make a joke, saying something fatuous.”

His health problems continued after the publication of his book in 2009. In 2013, he suffered another severe case of pneumonia and had to relearn how to walk, according to Express, and lost much of his hair.

“It took them a long time to discover the correct antibiotic,” he told the news outlet. “I was injected with so many antibiotics that I was bedridden. In the end, they literally had to teach me to walk. Also my hair started to fall out much faster ”.

‘For Your Eyes Only’ received its Royal Premiere #OTD in 1981. The most serious & least gadget-driven of the Roger Moore #JamesBond films, it features just the right amount of wit, some beautiful locations, notably in Corfu and the Italian Alps, plus spectacular stunt work. pic.twitter.com/I2kevwctCC – Gary K’s Film & TV 🎞🎬📺 (@Gallifrey_GaryK) June 24, 2021

The same year, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, which meant he had to give up alcohol, he told The Daily Mail.

“I make a really good dry martini, but I can’t drink it anymore,” Moore told The Daily Mail at the time. “No more sugar, no alcohol. I can taste the wine and I can make a sip last an hour. I enjoy it much more. “

In keeping with his earlier wishes to keep his health concerns private, he did not make a public announcement that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer, REELZ reported.

“He had suffered years of poor health and battled three different types of cancer, but had somehow reached the age of 89,” REELZ wrote. “Maybe there had been more 007 on Sir Roger Moore than there seemed.”

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM