How did Pleistocene hominins cross the sea?

Hominids left Africa for Eurasia several times, between one and two million years ago. Whether these dispersions occurred exclusively by land or whether hominids were able to cross some straits, such as Gibraltar in the Mediterranean Sea or Bab-al-Mandab in the Red Sea, is a matter of debate among scientists.

Ana Mateos and Jesús Rodríguez, scientists from the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (CENIEH) in Spain, are part of a scientific team that has made a computational model that shows that hominids were able to cross the sea through some straits more ago of a million years.

Some researchers had previously used computer models to study these dispersions but they always considered the sea as an insurmountable barrier. The model published now by Spanish and German scientists simulates the behavior of a group of hominids in a hypothetical landscape with two banks separated by a strait, and assesses the success of the crossing and the establishment of a stable population on the other bank.

To carry out this model, the actions and interactions of individuals within an environment have been reproduced, including both landscape conditioning factors (resources and topography), as well as physiological and demographic factors and the decision-making capacity of hominids. In addition, the effectiveness of four types of movement in the water has been evaluated: two active and directional (swimming, and going on a raft) and another two passive and without direction (letting yourself drift with or without using an object as a float).

“We have also simulated the effect of the main physiological risks that a hominid could run in the sea during the Pleistocene, such as dehydration, hypothermia and exhaustion,” says Ana Mateos.

The new computational model shows that hominids were able to cross the sea through some straits more than a million years ago. (Image: Jesús Rodríguez)

The results show that the chances of success decrease as the distance between the two banks increases. Those hominids could have crossed distances of less than 10 km simply by swimming. The biggest limiting factor would be the water temperature that can cause death from hypothermia, even in temperate waters like the Mediterranean.

“The use of simple rafts would allow longer journeys but, in those cases, dehydration and death from starvation would be the main risk factors to take into account. Although it is probable that this technology was developed much later ”, comments Ana Mateos.

The inclusion in the model of some decision-making capacity by individuals, albeit at a very basic level, has proven to be a very successful idea. The results predict that the directionality of the movement, the perception of the other shore and the intention to reach it are key factors.

And as Jesús Rodríguez points out, “the probability of success of accidentally crossing a strait to establish a founding population is very low because it requires the passage of several individuals at the same time”.

In this study led by Ericson Hölzchen, scientists from the Goethe University of Frankfurt, the Trier Lab for Social Simulation (TRILABS) and the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) have participated in addition to CENIEH. (Source: CENIEH)