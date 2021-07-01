How did Pleistocene hominids cross the sea?

The hominids they left Africa for Eurasia several times between one and two million years ago. If these dispersions were produced exclusively by land or if the hominids were able to cross some straits, such as that of Gibraltar in the Mediterranean Sea or the Bab-al-Mandab in the Red Sea, it is a matter for debate among scientists.

Some authors had previously used computational models to study these dispersions, but they always considered the sea as an insurmountable barrier. The model now published in the journal PLoS ONE by Spanish and German scientists simulates the behavior of a group of hominids in a hypothetical landscape with two banks separated by a strait, and assesses the success of the crossing and the establishment of a stable population on the other bank.

To carry out this model, the actions and interactions of individuals within an environment have been reproduced, including both landscape constraints (resources and topography), as factors physiological, demographic and the decision-making capacity of hominids. In addition, the effectiveness of four types of movement in the water has been evaluated: two active and directional (to swim and go on a raft) and two other passive and directionless (drifting with or without using an object as a float).

“We have also simulated the effect of the main physiological risks that a hominid could run in the sea during the Pleistocene, such as the dehydration, the hypothermia and the exhaustion”, He points out Ana Mateos, one of the authors of the work and researcher at the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (CENIEH).

Less than 10 km distance between banks

The results show that the chances of success are reduced by increasing the distance between the two shores. Those hominids could have crossed distances of less than 10 km simply by swimming. The biggest limiting factor would be the water temperature that can cause death from hypothermia, even in temperate waters like those of the Mediterranean.

“The use of simple rafts would allow longer crossings but, in those cases, dehydration and death from starvation would be the main risk factors to take into account. Although it is likely that this technology was developed much later, ”says Mateos.

The inclusion in the model of some decision-making capacity by individuals, albeit at a very basic level, has proven to be a very successful idea. The conclusions predict that the directionality of the movement, the perception of the other shore and the intention to reach it are key factors.

As pointed out Jesus Rodriguez of the CENIEH, “the probability of success of accidentally crossing a strait to establish a founding population is very low because it requires the passage of several individuals at the same time.”

