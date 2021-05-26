How did Mike Tyson’s sister Denise die?

Getty Images Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson grew up in Brooklyn, New York with two siblings: an older brother, Rodney, and an older sister, Denise. The mother of future heavyweight champion Lorna Smith raised her children as a single mother and was struggling to make ends meet.

From his brother, who is five years older than him and grew up to become a medical assistant at a Los Angeles County trauma center, Tyson once revealed that he was in awe of his older brother.

“We’re so different it’s not even funny,” Tyson said, according to The Sun-Sentinel. “[Rodney] He is a beautiful, bright and strange boy. I look at him as a god. I scramble the brains and he fixes them ”.

But Tyson was unable to see his sister live out her dreams, as she died at a young age right after he suffered a major upheaval in his boxing career.

Mike Tyson’s sister Denise died at age 24 in 1990

In February 1990, Tyson received a devastating blow. Weeks after losing the world heavyweight title to Buster Douglas, Tyson lost his only sister. Denise Anderson died of an apparent heart attack at her Queens-area residence on February 21, 1990. She was only 24 years old at the time of her death, according to the New York Times.

Tyson’s sister was found unconscious by her husband at 8:40 a.m. at their home in St. Albans. Anderson was reported “dead upon arrival from possible cardiac arrest” and her death was not considered “suspicious,” according to Tampa Bay.com. The boxer’s late sister weighed around 400 pounds and suffered from diabetes and asthma, which are said to have contributed to her sudden death at a young age.

According to Find a Grave, Tyson’s sister is buried at Rosedale and Rosehill Cemetery in Linden, New Jersey.

Mike Tyson has prematurely lost several loved ones

Tyson has experienced many losses throughout his life. His father, Jimmy Kirkpatrick, left the family when he was two years old. Tyson’s mother, Lorna Smith Tyson, died in 1982 when the future fighter was just 16 years old, according to The Bleacher Report. After losing his sister Denise in his early 20s, a spokesperson said Tyson was “very, very heartbroken” while processing her death.

In 2009, Tyson suffered further tragedies when his four-year-old daughter, Exodus, died after a tragic treadmill accident, ABC News reported. The little girl, who was the daughter of Tyson with his ex-girlfriend Sol Xochitl, was found by her seven-year-old brother, Miguel.

Tyson later appeared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she admitted that she did not want to know all the details of her daughter’s tragic accident. He said he did not blame the girl’s mother, who was home at the time of the accident.

“There was no animosity,” Tyson said, according to Metro. “There was no anger towards anyone. I don’t know how he died and I don’t want to know. If I know someone is to blame for it, there will be a problem. “

Tyson admitted that he turned to cocaine to numb his pain, and just a week after Exodus’ death he married his current wife, Lakiha Spicer, according to ShowBiz Cheat Sheet.

