How did Messi do in his… last classic?



The future of the Argentine is still in the air.

Photo: Javier Soriano / AFP / Getty Images

PSG wants Messi, and Messi has not yet decided what to do this summer. Therefore, this Saturday’s El Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona could be the last of his career if he finally leaves the Blaugrana club. Although he did not play badly, again the Argentine star lacked the touch of determination that he has always had in his career. And before the ‘White House’ it is becoming customary.

Messi had seven shots, two missed and five that were blocked by rival defenders. He had seven of nine dribbles attempted, touched the ball 99 times and made two key passes. He missed a clear chance, and got 89.4% of his shipments right.

On paper it could be said that he had a game from fair to good. However, we know that the yardstick with which Leo is measured is not the same as that used for the rest of the players. More is required of him at all times, and yesterday was no exception. His clearest opportunity came from a corner kick that could have been an Olympic goalIf it weren’t for the post.

This photo is amazing. Messi were so close of scoring an Olympic goal in El Clásico yesterday 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Pgs1nfkm2K – Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) April 11, 2021

The terrible bad streak that follows Messi

A fact was created in El Clásico that surely chase lionel messi, and that he will do so until he scores again against Real Madrid. The Argentine has not scored a goal or assisted in any classic since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid.

There are already seven direct confrontations and 567 minutes against the meringues in which Messi has gone blank. It is not a minor fact, since if the ’10’ culé has been characterized for something, it is for not having negative streaks for a long time, less before one of its favorite victims.

Whether or not it was his last classic, Lionel Messi should definitely not be satisfied with the general image with which Barcelona concluded the game. We will soon know if he is willing to try again.