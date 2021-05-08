How did Kim Kardashian get involved in the theft of a Roman sculpture?

According to the documents collected by the authorities, the piece is part of a shipment of 40 pieces and 5 tons described as “Decorative objects, modern furniture and antiques” and It is valued at $ 745,882. It was also described as “a large draped statue” from an “Old German Collection” purchased before 1980 and originally from Italy.

What does the businesswoman have to do with all this? According to official documents obtained by People, the importer of the parts is: “Kim Kardashian doing business as Noel Roberts Trust”. Noel Roberts Trust is a Woodland Hills, California entity involved in the Kardashian and Kanye West real estate purchases in the United States.