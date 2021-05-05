How did it go? Juan Soto returned as a pinch hitter after injury

The Dominican slugger star of the Washington Nationals, Juan Soto He made his return to the diamond on Tuesday night, after being inactive on the team’s disabled list since last April 20.

After a 14-day stretch on the disabled list due to a sore left shoulder, Juan Soto was activated by Nationals of its list of disabled people for Tuesday’s session in the MLB, who in a confrontation against the Atlanta Braves saw the Dominican return as a pinch hitter.

Juan SotoAfter his 14 days off the field, he returned to action this Tuesday in the eighth inning of the aforementioned game, who entered the field as a substitute at bat for relief pitcher Will Harris.

The 22-year-old Dominican slugger only had that aforementioned single turn as a pinch-hitter in the game, who faced shipments from the veteran pitcher of MLB by the Braves, Tyler Matzek, in a four-pitch shift, where Juan Soto ended up striking out with a swing to a 96-mile-per-hour four-seam fastball.

Upon his return to the field, Juan Soto registers a batting average of .294 in 16 games played in the season of MLB, plus number of 2 home runs with 8 RBIs.