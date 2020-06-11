The coronavirus COVID-19 forced millions of people to stay home, but this did not mean that education, work or social protests stopped, and Google Docs became a very useful tool. It was recently discovered that during the protests over the murder of George Floyd in the United States, one of the key tools for activists to organize was Google Docs. Although their tools are not encrypted, they do not depend on logging into a social network and they were not designed with the intention of supporting social causes, they became allies of the causes.

In recent weeks, according to US media, Google Docs has gained a lot of popularity and has become the favorite technology to share everything from racism book lists to templates for letters to family members and representatives, through lists of funds and resources that accept donations. The reason for the above is that the documents can be consulted and edited by anyone anonymously, which has led users to use them during the pandemic and more recently to protest against police brutality.

Due to the possibility of editing by anyone with a Google account, one of the uses that was given to this tool that appeared in 2012, was to share messages of support, games and useful content to help people deal with the stress of blockade by the coronavirus or for those who were at greater risk to request some food and other products.

Also one of the most popular Google documents that have emerged in the past week is “Resources for Accountability and Actions for Black Lives,” which outlines steps people can take to support victims of brutality. Police. Another Viral Document in the United States, which also emerged in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, lists resources for protesters and organizations that accept donations.

And these are not the only cases, activists have used this suite of tools on previous occasions, considering it a more efficient and accessible protest tool than Facebook or Twitter, since, for example, it allows you to place links and maintain anonymity.

