Gaby espino

Definitely Gaby Espino is an example to follow, because not only did she become aware of the problem she was suffering, but most importantly, she identified that she could not continue like this and sought solution and help.

Through her Instagram account, the Venezuelan opened up with her more than ten million followers and posted an extensive and profound message that will surely support many who are in the same situation.

“This time of” solitude “in quarantine, I dedicated to myself … I gave it to myself and my children … I had the opportunity to do a digital detox for a few weeks to listen to myself and listen to my soul … Understand the processes I was going through , that they were taking me to harm me unconsciously, “began the Venezuelan.

“Many times we look for La Paz outside and we find true peace within, where the best answers are. I invested this time in building a better version of myself, in every respect. And I became aware of my Health and my body ”, the artist continued.

Then Gaby, without any hesitation, explained what happened to her.

“Since the end of last year, I’ve been through a difficult personal process; which, without realizing it, was leading me to fill gaps, and to calm a strong anxiety, through wrong habits, that made me feel “better” at the moment. And I related depression directly to hunger, and according to me, I cured it with food; or rather, with excess food, “confessed the Venezuelan.

“I open with you, and I tell you this, because I know that at some point in our lives we have had a bad time, and well, everyone has handled their process differently, but I know that many people, in stressful situations , or sad situations, have related the emotional with food, and it has gotten out of hand … And so was my case … It got out of hand, “said Espino opening his heart.

“I am a very spiritual person, and the truth, in this time, that has helped me a lot to grow on a personal level, and to learn to listen to myself; At this time I understood the damage that was being done to me. And I understood that excess food had nothing to do with solving my personal problems, “said Gaby, who added:” I took action. I looked for help. And I started a 90-day challenge, with a community of people fighting for the same goal. Improve your health, optimize your physical energy, and love yourself more than ever. ”

“As you can see, I have lost a lot of weight, 35 pounds to be exact 🙌🏼🙏🏻❤️ and today I can show you that process, and invite you to join the #TransformChallenge of #YesYouCan”, assured Gaby where she showed in a before and after image of your body.

How did Gaby Espino lose weight?

Gaby Espino confessed what was the solution to the problem she suffered whose result was surprising and encouraging