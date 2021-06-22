How did Frank Sinatra die? | NowMyism.com

Hulton Archive / .

Frank Sinatra was a singer and actor who was a member of The Rat Pack, a group that included Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. On Sinatra’s death, it will be discussed in the Reelz special, “Autopsy: The Last Hours of Frank Sinatra. “

Among his famous discography are the songs “New York, New York”, “Fly Me to the Moon” and “My Way”. But he also appeared on screen with roles in “Ocean’s 11,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” and his Oscar-winning performance as Angelo Maggio in “From Here to Eternity.”

His love life included marriages to Ava Gardner, Mia Farrow, and Barbara Sinatra. But it was in his first marriage to Nancy Barbato that he had children: Tina, Nancy, and Frank Sinatra Jr.

The star was also known for her alleged mob ties, and her former tour adviser, Tony Oppedisano, told Page Six that he believed the rumors stemmed from anti-Italian-American sentiments.

Still, close ties to people like Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana prompted an FBI investigation to take place, History.com reported. Sinatra maintained his innocence.

The star passed away in 1998.

This is what you need to know:

Sinatra died of a heart attack

Sinatra died on May 14, 1998, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, according to The New York Times. He was 82 years old.

While his publicist, Susan Reynolds, initially told the publication that he was with his wife and children at the time of his death, that appears to be untrue. Sinatra’s fourth wife and their children did not have a good relationship and, according to Desert Sun, their daughter Tina learned of her father’s passing over the phone “after watching the final episode of ‘Seinfeld.'”

The singer known as “The Voice” battled various medical problems in his later years, including “heart and respiratory problems, high blood pressure, pneumonia, bladder cancer and dementia,” according to PBS. According to the media, his last words were: “I am being defeated.”

PBS also reported that his death was mourned across the country: the Empire State Building turned on its blue lights for three days and the Las Vegas Strip dimmed its lights.

His funeral took place on May 20, 1998.

Sinatra battled mental illness

When assessing his own personality in 1963, The New York Times quoted Sinatra as saying: “Being a total manic-depressive and having lived a life of violent emotional contradictions, I have too acute a capacity for sadness and euphoria. Anything else that has been said about me personally is of no consequence. When I sing, I think, I am honest ”.

His mental health seemed very delicate in the 1950s, according to PBS, when his career came to a standstill.

PBS reported that Sinatra attempted suicide three times during his marriage to Gardner, which lasted from 1951 to 1957. The outlet reported in one case that the star entered his room with a gun to his head, and Gardner eventually had to fight to take the gun before he fired.

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM