How did dolphins adapt to breed in the sea?

Dolphin sperm has been adapted to allow reproduction in the sea, according to a study with the participation of researchers from the National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (INIA-CSIC). Unlike its terrestrial relatives, which use glucose as an energy source, the sperm of the dolphin metabolize fatty acids to allow their motility and acquire the ability to fertilize the ovum. The work has been published in the journal “Currenty Biology & rdquor ;.

50 million years ago, when some herbivores decided to return to the sea, they had to evolve and change their morphology to adapt to swimming. His metabolism changed dramatically by substituting plant food for a diet rich in fat and protein, based on the consumption of fish. This transformation contributed to the adaptation to the new conditions of lack of oxygen for long periods of time.

“By changing the diet of vegetables and polysaccharides of plant origin for proteins and fat, they began to use fatty acids as energy substrate & rdquor ;, explains Alfonso Gutierrez-Adán, one of the authors of the study and researcher at the INIA-CSIC.

“The muscles adapted to use fat as an energy source, while glucose was reserved for some specific tissues such as the brain,” adds the researcher.

Great transformations

Great transformationsIn these new conditions, their organs and reproductive strategies also underwent great transformations. Among them, the dolphins lost the seminal glands that produce the seminal fluid that nourishes the sperm in their ejaculate, so the energy source to be able to move and fertilize the oocyte had to be accumulated inside.

“We have discovered that many of the enzymes of the glycolytic pathway, responsible for metabolizing glucose in the testis, are inactivated in the dolphin. This is because the pathway that sperm use to produce energy and move is the oxidative phosphorylation of lipids, which means that the species undergoes a extraordinary adaptation, essential to reproduce in the new marine conditions & rdquor ;, qualifies the scientist.

To reach these conclusions, the INIA-CSIC team analyzed dolphin sperm and, especially, the glucose or pyruvate requirements for movement, as well as their motility by inactivating the mitochondrial fatty acid beta-oxidation pathway.

Differences with other mammals

Differences with other mammalsHe also performed metabolomic analyzes to verify their differences with the sperm of terrestrial mammals such as the bull.

Researchers from the Center for Marine and Environmental Research at the University of Porto, responsible for identifying mutations in glycolytic genes, also participated in the study.

The Veterinary Faculty of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), and the Oceanogràfic of the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia, have also collaborated, which contributed the dolphin sperm samples.

The cetaceans are divided into two large groups, the odontocetes (toothed cetaceans) and the mysticetos (baleen whales). While the former have teeth, like dolphins and killer whales, the latter have bales to filter, swallow and expel sea water through their bales.

Researchers have warned that mutations undergone by dolphins to adapt to life in the sea have also been observed in other species within the group of odontocetes.

Protein and fat diet

Protein and fat diet“The change seems essential for their adaptation to the sea and to a diet of proteins and fats. However, baleen whales feed on krill, small marine crustaceans of various species that are part of plankton and whose composition is rich in a carbohydrate: chitin & rdquor ;, points out Gutiérrez-Adán.

“Although it is difficult to collect sperm from these animals and we still do not know much about their metabolism, these mutations in the glycolytic genes & rdquor; have not been observed in mysticetes,” he says.

In the next phase of the study, the researchers will focus on analyzing the energy source and the strategy used by dolphins in the sperm training process.

“Understanding the entire sperm adaptation process could serve to apply this knowledge to reproductive biotechnologies of livestock species and to humans,” concludes Gutiérrez-Adán.

The most frequent cetacean in the Mediterranean

The striped dolphin (Stenella coeruleoalba) is the most sighted cetacean in Spain and, by far, the most frequent cetacean in the Mediterranean Sea.

It has a very stylized body, but a little more robust than other species of its genus. The dorsal fin is rather sickle. It has a snout clearly differentiated from the melon and short in size.

The pectoral fins are long and narrow. Its color pattern shows clear differences in the dorsoventral direction.

The ventral part is rather light, while the dorsal part is dark gray. It has a lighter gray band that extends from the thoracic area to the animal’s coat (dorsal part behind the dorsal fin).

It may be absent in some individuals. There is a rather dark band originating from the muzzle, mostly black, and extending dorsally, surrounding the eye, to the anal area.

There is also another dark band that begins in the eye and widens up to the pectoral fins and a third band, much shorter, between the two previous ones and that usually hangs from the first band, according to the Cetacea Association.

It can reach 2.56 meters in length, although its average size ranges between 1.8 and 2.7 meters. In the Mediterranean, the size varies progressively from north to south, with individuals on the southern margin being about 3 centimeters larger than those on the north.

The largest specimens are between 5 and 8 centimeters smaller than the striped dolphins of the Northeast Atlantic. No differences in size have been found between specimens from the eastern and western zones.

Sexual dimorphism

As in the rest of the world, the striped dolphin also shows some sexual dimorphism in the Mediterranean, where the males are about 2 centimeters larger than the females. Newborns measure between 90 and 100 cm (between 90 and 95 in the Mediterranean) and weigh around 11 kg. The maximum registered weight for an adult has been 156 kg.

It is a species that inhabits subtropical and temperate waters around the world. It is the most abundant cetacean, and one of the best known in the Mediterranean, where it can be found distributed throughout its basin, although they are not evenly distributed.

In fact, in the western region, which ranges from the Strait of Gibraltar to the Italian peninsula and Sicily, the striped dolphin is very abundant, while in the eastern region, located from the Italian peninsula to the coasts of Turkey, its abundance is quite less. There is no record of their presence in the Black Sea.

In the westernmost region of the Mediterranean, which is the most studied, it has been seen that there are more specimens in the northern part than in the south. Different studies conclude that it is especially abundant in areas with a higher primary production. In this sense, there are two important regions for the striped dolphin in the Mediterranean.

On the one hand, the Liguro-Provençal area which, thanks to the outcrop of deep waters rich in nutrients and zooplankton, is one of the most productive areas in the Mediterranean. On the other hand, the alboran seaAlthough in this case, its high productivity is due to the entry of nutrient-rich Atlantic waters through the Strait of Gibraltar.

The high productivity in both areas favors the presence of small fish and cephalopods, which are the main prey of the striped dolphin. There are two areas with a minor presence of this cetacean, which correspond to the waters that surround the Balearic Islands, from the Iberian Peninsula to the north coast of Africa.

This lower density is due to the lack of oceanographic processes that favor primary production. It is also speculated that it may be due to the fact that the epidemic that has caused the largest mortality of this species in the last decades (the morbillivirus outbreak of the years 1990 and 1992) began and was more intense in this area.

Recent studies (Gómez de Segura et al., 2006) suggest that the striped dolphin population of the Balearic Islands and the Iberian Peninsula would have been recovering, reaching densities higher than those calculated in the early 90s.

