How did Dean Martin die? | NowMyism.com

Dean Martin was a renowned actor, singer, and comedian, best known for his songs “Volare,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” and “That’s Amore,” as well as his television variety show named after him in the 1960s. Martin, too He headlined a celebrity-filled program called “Dean Martin Celebrity Roast” and was a featured member in the iconic celebrity club The Rat Pack, which also included his friends Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and more, according to IMDB.

Martin often appeared on stage with a drink and a cigarette in hand. Although he appeared to be drinking whiskey and used to speak insults, his daughter, Deana Martin, once told the Los Angeles Times that he projected the image of a drunk to be more successful.

“Dad was so handsome, so stylish,” she told the Times. “They just thought, ‘We’ll put a drink in your hand and a cigarette.’ All the men wanted to be him and all the women wanted to be with him ”.

Martin’s daughter added that what was in her father’s whiskey glass was apple juice, although he liked to drink at home with his wife.

“He was home for dinner every night,” she said. “He would come home and he and Mom would have their only cocktail at the bar. He was kind to everyone. It was very different from how people believed. There was no one who could make Dean Martin better than Dean Martin. “

Dean Martin died on Christmas Day 1995

Martin’s life ended on December 25, 1995, two years after he was diagnosed with lung cancer and emphysema, according to the Hartford Courant. According to a New York Times obituary, the entertainment legend died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, of acute respiratory failure. Martin was 78 years old at the time of his death.

Martin had also suffered from ongoing kidney problems in the years leading up to his passing, according to the Los Angeles Times, and had stopped traveling a few years before his death due to health problems. He went on to headline his Las Vegas show before completely retiring from public life in 1995.

His friends Frank Sinatra and Jerry Lewis were devastated by his death.

Martin’s death sparked a host of reactions from famous fans and friends. His partner from The Rat Pack, Frank Sinatra, had very beautiful words for him after learning of the death of his longtime friend.

“Dean was my brother: not by blood, but the one I chose,” Sinatra said in 1995, according to the Washington Post. “In good times and bad we were there for each other. Our friendship has traveled many roads over the years and will always have a special place in my heart and soul. “

Jerry Lewis, a longtime collaborator of Martin, was also said to be “completely heartbroken and heartbroken” after learning of the singer’s death. A tearful Lewis later spoke at Martin’s funeral, which took place on December 28, 1995, at the Pierce Brothers Cemetery in Westwood, California, according to Variety. Other attendees at his funeral included Cyd Charisse, Don Rickles, Shirley MacLaine, Bob Newhart, Angie Dickinson, and Barbara Sinatra. Frank Sinatra was too distraught to be able to attend his last goodbye, the outlet noted.

