Generally if you see someone fall into the jaws of an enormous being from Star Wars, you can think that he has died. But Boba Fett survived.

For a few weeks it has been confirmed that Boba Fett will appear in the second season of El Mandaloriano, in addition they have been rumors for many years that they wanted to make a movie of this bounty hunter. But first it would be necessary to explain how he survived the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983).

The last time we saw Boba Fett in a Star Wars movie was on the planet Tatooine, Jabba de Hutt decides to take his prisoners to the desert where the fearsome Sarlacc is, there it is explained that whoever ends up in their jaws has a horrible experience until that dies. But thanks to the plan of Luke Skywalker and the rest of the heroes, both he and Han Solo can escape without falling into the stomach of that being.

In that battle, Han Solo accidentally hits Boba Fett’s jet pack and it collides with Hutt’s Jabba’s ship and then falls into the Sarlacc’s mouth. Even the creature makes a little noise as if it were swallowing it.

But we know that he did not die, so … How did he survive?

If we know anything about Star Wars it is that if someone falls and looks like he is dead, he can survive. Rather, tell Darth Maul or the Emperor. In 1995 stories titled Tales from Jabba’s Palace, an anthology of tales centered around the characters that appear on the gangster barge of Tatooine. One of his most prominent stories was A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fettwritten by Daniel Keys Moran. Where we can see how the bounty hunter escapes from the Sarlacc.

This story for now belongs to the legends so they can canonize it or invent a new one. A Barve Like That begins with Boba Fett buried inside the Sarlacc’s digestive system and speaking in a mysterious voice, causing him to experience memories of past events. These flashbacks cover the bounty hunter’s journey from Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back to Jabba’s Palace in Return of the Jedi. It also provides insight into the personality and motivations of this Star Wars character. Among these accounts, he manages to discover that the voice belongs to Susejo, a telepathic being ingested by the Sarlacc many years ago. Susejo has joined the Sarlacc and has a symbiotic relationship with him.

In conversation with Susejo, Boba Fett discovers why the Sarlacc ingests its prey so slowly. Savor your food, drawing stories and experiences from your mind while devouring your physical body.

As Boba Fett realizes the horrible situation he finds himself in, he manages to take the lead, hurling insult after insult at the Susejo to infuriate him greatly. Doing this causes the Sarlacc to fluctuate tremendously since the two are linked. The bounty hunter manages to free one foot, and pushes his back against the wall, activating the jetpack. By exploding, it releases its body and can exit the well with its grenade launcher. This Star Wars story ends with Boba Fett nearly dead, coming out of the pit and walking into the desert.