How did Blake Shelton’s brother die?

In 1990, when Blake Shelton was just 14 years old, his brother, Richie, was killed in a car accident. According to Country Fan Cast, Richie, who was 24, was in the car with his 20-year-old girlfriend and son. He was driving down a hill and “crashed into the back of a school bus that was picking up passengers.” The outlet claims that Richie, his girlfriend and their 3-year-old son were killed in the accident.

In 2018, Blake opened up about his brother’s death at Cowboys & Indians. He said, “Look, I never got over it. He was my older brother. I mean, I wanted to be him. I wanted to look like him, dress like him, listen to what he was listening to, and be into the things he liked. So when he died in a car accident, it was literally as if the world had gone silent. Suddenly, there was a void in my world, and I still haven’t gotten over it. I am used to it”.

During the interview, Blake acknowledged the impact his extended family had on his recovery process. “I could always, and still can, count on my family. My family is huge. We all always get together on Thanksgiving and Christmas. “

“Over You” was written for Richie Shelton

As Blake fans know, the song ‘Over You’ was co-written by the country star and his ex, Miranda Lambert.

In fact, Lambert recently spoke on People about the experience of writing the song with Blake.

Speaking to Essentials Radio on Apple Music, Lambert, 37, said she was “very happy” to have shared that experience with her ex-husband.

“My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother, and it’s one of those moments where, even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about him,” reflects Lambert. “Men don’t normally talk about those things, but he started telling me about that experience. And I was like, ‘Have you ever written about that?’ “

Lambert went on to say that he then asked Blake if he had ever shared those thoughts on paper. “Could we write it down? Do you want to try or is that invasive? I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe it could help because I’m an outside perspective but I feel like your pain speaks to me right now.

She ended by saying, “It was really a special moment and I’m so glad that we shared that song and that it helped her family heal.”

Miranda and Blake’s separation

Lambert and Shelton separated in 2015 after being married for ten years.

According to People, the former couple shared the news in a joint statement at the time, writing: “This is not the future we envision. And it is with heavy hearts that we advance separately ”.

Now, Lambert is married to former New York City Police Officer Brian McLoughlin. The two met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018, while McLoughlin was working security, and tied the knot a year later. And as fans know, Blake will soon marry Gwen Stefani. The two met on the set of The Voice in 2014. They announced their engagement on Instagram last October.

