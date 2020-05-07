You will not be able to resist this delicious recipe, since in addition to having a delicious ending, you can cook it super fast and with few ingredients. Follow the step by step that we will show you below.

May 07, 20207: 53 PM

Next, we will present you a recipe brought nothing more and nothing less than from our beloved Italy, which is known by millions of people as “Tiramisu”, but this time we will teach you how to prepare it in the fastest way and without egg!

Pay attention to the preparation:

Exquisite egg-free tiramisu

Ingredients:

200 ml of cream or milk cream.

Sugar.

Mascarpone cheese.

Vanilla.

Biscuits.

Freshly brewed espresso and very hot.

Pure cocoa.

Chocolate to grate.

preparation:

The first thing you should do is grab a pot and add the cream or milk cream together with 150 grams of milk, to start beating with the help of an electric mixer. When both ingredients are fully compacted, then you can stop whisking.

After this step, take another bowl and join the newly created mixture together with mascarpone cheese and vanilla essence, and once again begin to integrate but this time use a palette, until you get a thick dough.

After finishing with the tiramisu filling, continue with the next step and add a small glass of freshly brewed espresso to a plate, along with a tablespoon of sugar and two tablespoons of pure cocoa, mix everything until integrated.

After this mixture is ready, then start taking some biscuits and immerse them in it, then you must place them inside any mold you have, and on top of them you must place the tiramisu cream, and thus place a layer of biscuits and cream until you have created three floors.

You must finish with a layer of cream, so that on top of it you grate a little chocolate, at the end take the mold and take it to the refrigerator for 4 hours and it is ready to devour it!

