How DeFi Season Could Send YFI to $ 270,000 Per Token

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

When Andre Cronje launched Yearn Finance (YFI), the DeFi fever was brewing. Two events converge and launched the sector into total insanity: Uniswap’s UNI airdrop and the YFI governance token breaking all foreseeable resistance to reach $ 30,000.

At the time, Bitcoin was trading at roughly $ 10,000. Now after a downtrend, YFI seems poised to hit new highs. YFI is trading at $ 51,386 with gains of 15.4% on the 24-hour chart. During the week, YFI is up 15.9%.

YFI with bullish momentum on the 24-hour chart. Source: YFIUSDT Tradingview

The DeFi Pulse data points to a very optimistic outlook for DeFi. Taking the upward momentum from February 2021, the DeFi ecosystem has a higher total locked value of $ 57.9 billion. The top 3 protocols Compound, Maker, and Aave are just over $ 20 billion.

Source: DeFi Pulse

In the middle of this DeFi season, trader Sean Nance said that YFI could go as high as $ 270,000 per token “soon.” According to the trader, the YFI market at that price would keep it away from the top 10 cryptocurrencies that hint at further bullish movement. Nance said:

Soon I will have 270k as a pretty reasonable target at YFI. I’m not sure if they are ready for what is to come on the market.

Yearn Finance aims to improve

Setting the support at $ 34,170 and $ 20,335, Nance indicated that YFI recommended investors to buy more YFI and YFII. In support of this thesis, investor Daniel Cheung said that the total locked value of Yearn Finance reached a new ATH today with the price of YFI and stands at $ 3 billion.

Cheung revealed to be “massive at YFI”, adding that Yearn Finance is “undervalued” with a history that demands recognition from the sector. At present, Yearn Finance’s growth could be among the highest in DeFi. Therefore, Cheng expects YFI to appreciate further. Added:

The $ 1.5 billion TVL in V2 alone produces $ 30 million in administration fees. I wouldn’t be surprised if with the addition of performance fees on all vaults and Yearn’s treasury farming performance, the performance fee income is> $ 100 million. Markets are beginning to appreciate undervalued protocols with outstanding fundamentals (…)

Source: Daniel Cheung

The Yearn Finance community seems very active through its governance model. Attorney Gabriel Shapiro has been working on a new operational governance model with the user “Tracheopteryx”.

Through his Twitter account, Shapiro explained that this proposal tries to “create a philosophy of government” rooted in real world situations, based on what the lawyer described as “realpolitik.” Shapiro added:

(…) Applied to yearning, we call this philosophy “restricted delegation”: a system in which the main role of YFI incumbents is to help decentralize and fine-tune the parameters of legitimate exercises of power within the community.

With a significant number of partnerships established, an active community that could gain more power, and solid foundations, YFI could have a lunar ticket scheduled to depart in the coming months.