How Decentraland Offers Multiple Ways to Profit From Digital Real Estate

After a rise of 20.3% in the last 24 hours, 314.7% in a month and 4336.6% in a year, it is undeniable that Decentraland (MANA) is in a bull run with a high probability of prolonging. An extension of the NFT craze, this platform applies a similar approach, but to digital real estate.

Based on the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland allows users to buy, exchange and create applications or digital packages. In this way, they acquire ownership of a digital space under the non-fungible ERC-721 standard, purchased with MANA, a token that uses the ERC-20 standard.

Prices per parcel in Decentraland have shown massive growth over the last year. Accelerated by the confluence of two factors, the confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the adoption of new generations, a virtual piece of land on the platform has tripled in price in less than 12 months.

To take advantage of the expansion in this sector, the real estate firm Republic Real Estate will launch the “Realm” fund to convert parcels in Decentraland and similar platforms into hotels, advertising space and more. The director of this firm, Janine Yorio, compared the current investors of Decentraland with the landlords of the Manhattan of the 18th century. Yorio said:

There is massive growth ahead, and now is the time to enter the ground floor (…). Real world real estate is very uncertain right now. House prices are at an all-time high. Meanwhile, the offices are empty, the hotels are empty. This feels isolated from many of those real world risks.

How to make money with Decentraland?

On the various possibilities for investors to benefit from these digital properties, Yorio explained in an interview that Decentraland could be part of a future billion dollar industry. The director of the Republic added:

Companies are beginning to announce to them (users) where they are. Virtual Real Estate is the way in which these companies buy the land, the pixels, the parcels, within those games. Place advertisements, set up shops, put communities where they can market directly to the customer.

Ultimately, investors can benefit by taking advantage of the increase in prices due to the demand for these digital properties, renting the plots or selling advertising space. Yorio added:

Land in Decentraland was selling for about $ 500 a plot in 2019, today those same plots are trading at about $ 7,800. So, strictly from the point of view of capital appreciation, we see a return of more than 10 times in less than two years (…). There really is no end to the things you can do.

At the time of writing, MANA is trading at $ 1.06. On the 24-hour chart, the token shows significant gains at 20.6%, as mentioned above. MANA reached a tipping point when it claimed the $ 1.00 area, right after investment firm Grayscale launched its Trust based on this token.

MANA with significant gains across the board. Source: MANAUSDT Tradingview