How dangerous is it to wear headphones while driving?

There are many things that you should not do while driving. These include texting, brushing teeth, drinking a beer, and wear headphones. If you agree that all of those things are not the best to do behind the wheel, congratulations. If you reached the last one and you were confused, read the following lines carefully, because wearing headphones while driving, It’s not a good idea.

Seriously, driving with a device built into our ears is illegal in many places, including Spain, but even in areas where it is not illegal, it is a bad idea because it destroys your sense of spatial awareness. The practice is dangerous and could lead to legal trouble if it is believed to be the cause of an accident. In addition, insurance is difficult to cover you in an accident. So if you drive, whatever it is (from a truck-trailer to a scooter) you must be attentive.

For example, Ford He was curious to know how bad an idea it is, so he did a study in Europe to quantify it. For the aforementioned, he made use of an application that plays “8D” spatial audio, which seeks to create realism through precisely controlled panning and EQ. This “eight-dimensional” audio was used in conjunction with a virtual reality street to create sound signals that the study participants were then asked to identify.

For example, they were asked if an ambulance was heard approaching from behind. These signals were made for people without headphones and for people with headphones playing music. Those who listened to music through headphones were found to be, on average, 4.2 seconds slower to identify signals versus those who did not have headphones. It may not seem like it, but more than four seconds is practically an eternity when talking about the difference between crashing or not.

Of the 2,000 study participants, 44% said they would no longer wear headphones or earphones while operating a vehicle of some kind. That’s a lot. If you think this sounds silly, the good news is that since the experiment, Ford has made the app available to everyone for you to try for yourself, and hopefully you’ll change your mind. Because, having ears to other things, it is likely that one is less aware of traffic conditions that is around you.

Now let’s see what the law says. The article 18.2 of the General Traffic Regulation establishes: “It is forbidden to drive and use helmets or headphones connected to receivers or sound reproducers, except during the corresponding teaching and the performance of aptitude tests in an open circuit to obtain the driving license for two-wheeled motorcycles when required by the General Drivers Regulations ”. There is not much doubt.

Another thing that the document highlights is that “The use while driving mobile phone devices and any other means or communication system is prohibited, except when the development of the communication takes place without using the hands or using helmets, headphones or similar instruments (article 11.3, second paragraph, of the articulated text) ”. For all this, if you use headphones while driving, you expose yourself to the following problems:

Withdrawal of three points driving license An economic sanction of 200 euros (100 euros for prompt payment). Greater risk of to have an accident.The loss of reflexes in the event of an unforeseen event. relaxation or avoidance “Excessive”.Loss of reflexes when driving.

Headphones are also prohibited even when they are used connected to a mobile, as a kind of system “free hands”. The use of a single headset is also prohibited. So what can we do? In Spain, the only thing authorized by the DGT It is a wireless device that integrates a system of small speakers and microphones that allows telephone conversations without the need to cover the ears, which is precisely what the General Traffic Regulations prohibit.

Traffic authorizes these systems because it regards them as a “hands-free” device that is compatible with driving. Although yes, it is only allowed to use it to talk on the phone, not to listen to music with them while driving. Therefore, if you cannot resist the urge to listen to your favorite songs, use the car stereo; and if you go in another type of vehicle, look for one of the aforementioned authorized devices. And try keep the volume at a reasonable level to hear what is in the environment.

Source: Ford, CNAE Blog