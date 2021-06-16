How Cristiano Ronaldo made Coca-Cola lose $ 4 billion

“Coke? Water! ”, Were the words that the international player, Cristiano Ronaldo, delivered and caused the brand to plummet from $ 242 billion to $ 238 billion. That is, 4,000 million dollars.

What happened? During a press conference for Euro 2020, the captain of Portugal removed two bottles of that soft drink from the table, brought a bottle of water and said – addressing the cameras – that that was better.

Worst? The bottles were on the table because the brand is one of the sponsors of the tournament.

Shares of the beverage giant fell 1.6%, wiping out about $ 4 billion of the company’s market capitalization, following Ronaldo’s scorn.

In response, the governing body of European football, UEFA, said: “Coca-Cola offers a variety of beverages to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament.”

“This includes waters, juices and sports drinks isotonic, coffee and tea, as well as Coca-Cola,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo against Coca-Cola

Ronaldo’s fight against sugary drinks and processed foods is not new.

Back in 2016, Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United and came to breakfast with the team with a bottle of Coca-Cola in hand.

Coach Ryan Giggs – according to one of his teammates for a podcast – pushed him against the wall and said “never do this again!” And he took the bottle out of her hands.

Later, Ronaldo seemed to accept that lifestyle.

A few years later, in an interview, he spoke about the damage that these foods can cause in the careers of the players. He even doubted that his son could become a great player for this type of consumption.

“I am tough on my son. Sometimes he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta and eats French fries. He knows I don’t like it, ”he said.

Pogba keeps up with him

Meanwhile, French midfielder Paul Pogba withdrew a bottle of Heineken that was in front of him at a press conference also for Euro 2020,

Pogba, a practicing Muslim, waved the beer bottle as he sat down to speak to the media, after being named player of the match in France’s 1-0 Group F win over Germany.

Heineken, one of the official sponsors.

Coca-Cola’s response

The company, through its spokespersons, said that it offers players all kinds of beverages. Including water.

In addition, he pointed out that the players, during the tournament, get water, energy drinks, as well as Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero. (With information from .)