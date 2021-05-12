How covid influences erectile dysfunction and what are the basic foods to enhance sexual desire in men

Over the last year we have learned of many consequences related to the coronavirus. A new finding has recently come to light that could chill several men: covid-19 can cause erectile dysfunction months after a man has recovered from the disease, according to a new study.

Scientists at the University of Miami scanned penile tissue from two recovered Covid patients aged 65 and 71 who were struggling to get erections. And this is how they arrived at this world first, since they discovered that the virus persisted in the entire male sexual system more than six months after having been sick. It is worth mentioning that one of the men had been seriously ill and had been admitted to the hospital, the second candidate had only suffered mild Covid-19. Which suggests that anyone infected may be at risk. Other relevant data: both men were over middle age; one suffered from high blood pressure and heart disease, which increases the risk of erection problems. However, none had erectile dysfunction prior to their fight with Covid.

The truth is that enjoying a full sexual life is an important part of the health and harmony of every human being. According to information released by the Mayo Clinic, erectile dysfunction (impotence) is the inability to get and maintain an erection firm enough to have sex. Although presenting these types of problems from time to time is not necessarily a cause for concern, when erectile dysfunction is recurrent it can cause stress, affect relationships and confidence in oneself. The truth is that it is commonly a condition that is usually related to various factors such as: age, psychological and physical problems, high levels of stress and bad lifestyle habits. However associate it with the coronavirus This is new news!

It is generally known that the virus can damage blood vessels and internal organs. This recent research work suggests that lthe presence of covid-19 can block blood flow to the genitals, making sexual intercourse difficult. This often causes swelling and dysfunction in the lining of the blood vessels that run through the body and reach the penis.

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, is the author of this small but relevant study and noted the following: “We found that men who previously did not complain of erectile dysfunction developed quite severe erectile dysfunction after the onset of Covid infection.”

It is worth mentioning that Ramasamy is a renowned urologist from the University of Miami, so his career, knowledge and experience add to the findings in a strong way. While the effects of the virus they will be very different according to the particular conditions of each person, these types of discoveries serve as a warning to men who develop Covid-19 infection. Finally, they should be aware that erectile dysfunction could be an adverse effect of the virus, although the study is small, it opens the door to new scientific research in this regard.

The basic foods to enhance sexual desire:

The good news is that through diet and lifestyle, it is possible to enhance sexual desire, achieve optimal hormonal balance and improve mood. Based on this, we set about compiling the basic foods that we simply they cannot be absent from the male dietThey will be a great natural ally to increase libido.

1. Watermelon

This sweet and refreshing fruit is not only light and highly hydrating, it contains a compound that may have effects similar to erectile dysfunction drugs on blood vessels. In fact, there is a study that supports its properties to accelerate sexual desire. In addition, the antioxidant power of watermelon full of lycopenes, significantly benefits the functioning of the heart, prostate and skin.

2. Dark chocolate

Chocolate is not only one of life’s greatest pleasures, shines for its medicinal and aphrodisiac benefits. And of course it is one of the best allies of men’s sexual health, eating an ounce a few times a week can be of great help to protect the health of the heart. Finally everything that benefits cardiovascular function and blood flow, it will be a good ally of sexual life. In addition, chocolate is rich in flavonoids, which are plant nutrients that can increase blood flow and lower blood pressure. It also helps the body to produce more nitric oxide, which can help with erections and is a substance found in many erectile dysfunction medications.

3. Walnuts

Nuts are not only one of the healthiest, most satisfying, and bountiful foods out there. They benefit sexual desire thanks to its content in arginine, an amino acid that the body uses to make nitric oxide. They are also a great source of vitamin E, folate, and fiber.

4. Grape juice

Grape juice It is a very helpful drink to enhance sexual desire, the secret is to eat it fresh and freshly made. Grapes are a powerful antioxidant and have the ability to increase the amount of nitric oxide in the body. A good alternative is also pomegranate juice, there are studies that have shown its benefits for sexual health and especially the prostate.

5. Garlic

One of the most valued food-medicine since ancient times it is garlic. One of its main benefits is that it helps keep arteries healthy and cleanIt is known that if plaque forms on the walls of the arteries, blood flow could be cut off or reduced. That could cause problems when it comes to romance.

6. Olive oil

Talking about the benefits of olive oil is quite extensive, it is simply liquid gold for health. In particular, olive oil can help the body produce more testosteroneAlso packed with good-for-you monounsaturated fats, which can help eliminate bad cholesterol and improve heart health (which is directly related to sexual function). It is important to bet on the extra virgin olive oil variants, which means that the olives were pressed without chemicals or at high temperatures, which preserves their powerful antioxidants much more intensely.

