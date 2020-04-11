Television is the fastest way to get to know a country: it shows its principles, its neuroses and its ideals in a more graphic way than the penal code. An alternative to this old maxim of the world would be to see the dozens of ways in which the televisions of each country respond to the great challenge of these months: what to broadcast during a pandemic? What follows the other great question: how to do it?

In the grills it is possible to find these days not a few stamps unusually representative of their countries. In France, with the confinement, in force since March 16, a phenomenon with a name and surname is being seen: Louis de Funès. His old movies – rarely appreciated by critics but always popular – have become one of the small screen hits. From Rabbi Jacob to the Gendarme series, several networks have found in the great comic actor the formula to fill the evening and night programming and reach millions of audiences. De Funès (1914-1983) is a common reference for many French, interclass and intergenerational: the nostalgic mirror of another time – that of the sixties and seventies, in the midst of economic growth and prosperity – and an innocent pastime suitable for the whole family. The best antidepressant against coronavirus, has been called by the Journal du dimanche: a form of evasion.

In Latin America, the coronavirus has upset one of the most incontestable cultural products in Brazil: soap operas. To mitigate the risk of contagion among their teams, television stations, including the Globo Network, the largest in Latin America, canceled the recording of what are authentic cultural institutions there, including those that were broadcast in prime time. The solution has been to return to soap operas from the early 2000s, to try to maintain the level of audience in those time slots.

In Israel, the chains have had to negotiate the space of the coronavirus crisis with another: the domestic political crisis after the March elections, the third in a year, with the global health crisis. In this country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as soon as he appears on screen during prime time to declare the use of masks mandatory, as well as to demand a government of national unity in the face of the pandemic.

It is in the European countries where the most common points are detected. There, the succession of crises caused by the Covid-19 has swept all the grills, stripping them of entertainment programs, which in any case can no longer be recorded, and leaving informational spaces in their place. They share an image that almost seems the aesthetics of these times: a split screen with several faces, each one at home, with the bookshelf in the background, the camera pointed at the chin and casual clothing. This change can be used as an indication of the severity with which the virus has hit a nation.

In Italy, one of the hardest hit territories, numerous entertainment programs were canceled or reduced to the minimum level. And in some current spaces, some people connect from their homes and the Sky Tg24 chain has begun to carry out some of its news programs completely remotely, from the homes of the workers, including the presenter and the director. In that country, fiction and reruns of contests have occupied the other part of the space left by entertainment. At the beginning of the outbreak, current affairs programs registered a notable increase in audience; in recent weeks, the attention of viewers has turned slightly towards fiction. According to a study by the Barometro company, current affairs programs lost, on average, some 200,000 viewers the last week of March compared to the first week of the same month, while the films gained more than 400,000 viewers.

Television, however, has once again become the link between countless isolated inhabitants and wanting to cling to a certain normality with popular faces and programs. In the UK, they have caused mainstream television to have record audience figures. The networks, starting with the BBC, have turned to their news spots while suspending some of their entertainment programs. BBC Breakfast, or News at One, Six and Ten have expanded their broadcast slot to focus on the crisis. Products that need a live audience have had to be re-formatted or have been temporarily suspended. The Graham Norton Show, or The Jeremy Vine Show, were the first to rehearse their daily appointment from the presenters’ homes, a trick that by the way Jimmy Fallon, Noah Trevor or Seth Meyer also do in the United States.

Children’s and educational spaces proliferate in England, just as in Israel. Something similar happens in Germany. All the programming of the joint children’s channel of the two public channels, ARD and ZDF, has been reorganized to offer since the middle of last month a mix of offerings with news and training programs under the title @gemeinsamzuhause (together at home). For older players in the absence of the Bundesliga, the ARD now offers old German soccer classics. And Super RTL has chosen to offer only optimistic films under the motto “films of good humor instead of crimes” to try to improve the state of mind of the Germans.

In China, the country where Covid-19 originated, there were similar disruptions. One of the most iconic programs on the country’s first network, CCTV, is the lunar new year gala, which in 2019 drew 1,173 million viewers. In the edition issued on January 24, connections with some provinces had to be delayed due to the pandemic. The chain chose to fill its grill during the months of February and March with content already broadcast. “We continue to produce, but we cannot edit or record,” explains a worker in the culture section from his home, where he has been working for two months.

However, normality, or something like it, is inevitable. In China more than 3,000 channels coexist: the vast majority are publicly owned and managed by each level of the territorial administration. That is why, since the restrictions on mobility began to relax in early February, its workers had special permits to go to the studios and thus, despite having small teams, keep the schedule running.

With information from Marc Bassets, Enrique Müller, Joana Oliveira, Lorena Pacho, Jaime Santirso, Juan Carlos Sanz and Rafa de Miguel.

