One of the stories of the Knight of the Night that has most impacted DC fans, is that of the ‘Dark Nights: Metal’ saga, which is why many fans have wondered if a version of this character could be seen in the small screen, to which came a response to this: ‘Batwoman’ would introduce ‘The Batman Who Laughs’ to the Arrowverse.

For those who do not know who ‘The Batman Who Laughs’ is, this one was born in the Dark Multiverse, which is created from the darkest nightmares of the inhabitants of the multiverse, This is how Earth -22 originated where the Joker has a terminal illness from the substance that made him what he is now.

This forces the clown prince of crime to eliminate several people and even other villains, causing chaos in Gotham, which is why Bruce Wayne sees no other way to solve the situation than by breaking his most sacred law: taking his life with his own hands. Unfortunately, the toxin that poisoned the Joker entered the body of the hero making him an evil and psychopathic version of Batman.

This dark, crazed story garnered the admiration of millions of DC comic book readers, leaving some wondering if there will be a film or television adaptation of The Laughing Night Knight in the near future; Although there is no official announcement on the subject, the CBR portal gave a theory on how it would get to television.

According to the media ‘Batwoman’ would introduce ‘The Batman Who Laughs’ to the Arrowverse, since in the recent episode ‘A Narrow Escape’ it is shown that Wayne probably eliminated the Joker, which is why he has never appeared in the series, as well It would make sense that the bat man from this show could become the one from the Dark Multiverse.

For now, it will take a while for the plot of de Batwoman ’to advance further, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that affects everyone.