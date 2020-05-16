One of the MCU’s most popular villains is arguably Titan Mad as it you could say that the first three phases revolved around the plans of this enemy for carrying out his terrible plan, for this reason it is unthinkable that Marvel will not take it up in the future and this is how Thanos would return in the MCU.

Thanos was an Eternal

Next February we will witness the arrival of ‘Eternals’, the next great Marvel superheroes, capable of defeating any enemy. These beings were created by the Celestials and in the comics it was revealed that Thanos belongs to this powerful race, so the studio could bring it back once again when these superheroes debut in the MCU.

Appear in the Loki series

According to reports, In his new series, Loki will have the ability to travel through time, so one of his trips could lead him to meet the crazy titan and achieve his long-awaited revenge, since as we will remember, Loki died at the hands of Thanos at the beginning of ‘Infinity War’ so it would be a good way to return to gather them.

Being part of a Doctor Strange reality

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will mark the start of the multiverse in the MCU, reason why the supreme sorcerer will have the ability to travel to different universes and that is where he could meet Thanos, since being able to look at 14,000,605 possible futures, each of these has its own timeline in which there are different versions of the titan crazy, so you could face him again in your next movie.

In a timeline generated by Scarlet Witch

Because Wanda was unable to complete her personal revenge against the mad titan in ‘Endgame’, could generate a new timeline to face him again and take revenge for ending Vision’s life.

It is still unknown whether Scarlet Witch will be Strange’s ally or villain. in the sequel to the supreme sorcerer, but we cannot rule out that in an attack of anger, Wanda enters a new reality to search for Thanos again, so this could be the villain’s long-awaited return to the MCU.

By means of PYM particles

Previously, Joe Russo explained that Thanos and Ebony Maw managed to mass-produce PYM particles, With what they managed to bring their ship and their army to our timeline, it is so that the crazy titan could have developed a plan b in case it failed and left this technology to another Thanos from another time to finish his work in case of being defeated by the Avengers, so in this way, the crazy titan guaranteed his own existence in the MCU.

These are the five possible scenarios that could be given for the return of Thanos in the MCU, so we can only wait to see what plans the studio has for the villain, but being one of the greatest antagonists in this universe, surely at some point we will see him again.