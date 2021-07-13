How could Atlético de Madrid form with the arrival of Rodrigo De Paul?

After what was the consecration of Argentina on the America Cup in the Maracana, nothing less than before Brazil in the final, one of his key players in the definition received more good news. This Monday Atlético de Madrid made official what was an open secret: Rodrigo De Paul became a reinforcement of the team led by Diego Simeone for the next five seasons.

The midfielder arrives from Udinese, with great performances in the A series and with the mental jerk that means having won the continental tournament Argentina Selection, in addition to having been one of the highest points of the team in the decisive instances.

The arisen in Racing de Avellaneda will have his second experience in Spanish football after what was his time through Valencia. The midfielder arrives at a squad in which there are plenty of quality and experienced midfielders and must maintain combining good performances to earn the position and stay with an important place in the rotation of the Cholo.

On Bolavip we dare to propose an eleven for him Mattress in which the Argentine would fit: Jan Oblak as undisputed in goal: A line of three central defenders with Mario Hermoso, José María Gimenez and Stefan Savic; Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco as lanes, accompanied by Koke, Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul; João Félix and Luis Suárez as attackers.

Among the substitutes that Simeone will have there will be names like Saul, if finalments continues in the Atleti, Philip, Nehuen Pérez, Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar, Héctor Herrera and Ángel Correa, among others. The team from the Spanish capital will face RB Salzburg in a friendliness of preparation for the 2021/2022 season on July 28.