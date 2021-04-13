How COPA’s Lawsuit Against Craig Wright Could Benefit Bitcoin

Compartir

In late January 2021, Craig Wright filed a cease and desist against Square, Inc. claiming to be the author and holding the copyright to the Bitcoin Whitepaper. Wright demanded that the document be removed from the payments company and other websites, including Bitcoin.org.

Square is a member of the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA). Therefore, the corporation gave an answer on behalf of its members and on its own behalf. Additionally, COPA asks Wright for more information to prove his claims.

Now, according to a document filed in the UK High Court of Justice, COPA has filed a lawsuit demanding that the legal entity declare that Wright has no ownership over the Bitcoin White Paper. COPA said the following through his Twitter account:

We support the Bitcoin developer community and many others who have been threatened for hosting the White Paper.

The anonymous Bitcoin developer known as “Cobra” has not spoken out about his views towards Wright. When the initial lawsuit was filed, Cobra claimed that there was an ongoing attack against Bitcoin and rejected Wright’s statement saying that he is Satoshi Nakamoto. On the COPA initiative, Cobra said:

I don’t know what is nobler than defending the technical document that started it all. Really good news. The Bitcoin community will never surrender to liars who abuse Satoshi’s absence to fraudulently claim credit for his work (s).

Impact of Wright’s action on Bitcoin and Bitcoin SV

Cobra has sounded the alarm about the implications of the lawsuits and Wright’s “harassment” of Bitcoin developers. To say that this action cannot be “underestimated” due to the experience and knowledge that these people have been collecting for more than a decade. Cobra said:

Dangerous bugs are more likely to leak into Bitcoin Core, with no experienced eyes on the code. It can be even more difficult to acquire new talent – contributing to an open source project is thankless enough, who wants to deal with the risk of lawsuits on top of that?

COPA’s response to Wright could serve as an impediment to more lawsuits. The corporation seeks to create a “world where people can use” Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies without legal impediments.

Among them are the company led by Jack Dorsey, OKCoin exchanges, Kraken, development group Chaincode Labs, MicroStrategy and others.

Bitcoin is trading at $ 59,984 and has moved sideways in the last 24 hours. On the 7-day chart, BTC has a profit of 3% and 4.6% in the last 30 days.

BTC moving sideways on the 24-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

On the other hand, the BSV of the Bitcoin fork is trading at $ 258 with a loss of 4.3% on the 24-hour chart. As Cobra said, the cryptocurrency appears to be in a downtrend since January 21, when Wright began making legal threats.