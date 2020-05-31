Health care workers in the US, Singapore and Germany are doing detective work to lower the pandemic infection curve. Applications to track contamination are not yet a substitute for this manual task. When Lucia Abascal calls patients, she first asks if they have a home and enough to eat for 14 days. “There are a lot of homeless people in San Francisco. Not everyone can afford a quarantine financially.” Abascal, who was born in Mexico and is now a doctor in the USA, often talks to patients in her mother tongue. “Most of the people at risk in the San Francisco Bay area are Latin. Some need to leave to work to support their large families. This makes them vulnerable to catching the virus.”

Abascal works as a contact tracker. She is part of a team of 40 people in San Francisco, comprised not only of public health officials, doctors, medical students, but also of currently unemployed librarians. They call covid-19 infected contacts and organize tests for them. If necessary, they send packages of food or medicine and organize hotel rooms.

At the beginning of each day, Abascal receives a list of contacts to call. She works at home on four-hour shifts. Until recently, patients without symptoms were sent an automatic text message every day to check their health. Now, all contacts of an infected person are tested twice: at the beginning of their two-week quarantine and again at the end, even if the first result is negative.

Abascal does not work with any special applications for covid-19, although technology companies have repeatedly offered their support to the joint initiative of the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) and the local department of public health. It files cases processed in open source software that was used to fight Ebola.

“Apps can tell if a person went to Starbucks, but they can’t tell if they tried to be tested but failed, if they have a hard time supporting their families,” says Abascal. “There is a complexity to this work that technology cannot solve at this point.”

Like San Francisco, Singapore also prefers to employ contact trackers instead of relying solely on applications. Edwin Philip has worked in this role at Singapore General Hospital since the beginning of February. In contrast to Abascal’s work, who calls whoever has been exposed to the virus but has no positive results, he first needs to identify the contacts. As a detective, he asks a series of questions for patients with covid-19.

Philip has only two hours to reconstruct a patient’s complete history of movements and contacts in the previous 14 days. He begins by asking detailed questions about the patient’s meals. “I ask what they ate for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I ask who they passed the salt shaker or ketchup bottle to, how long they talked to these people. It gives me a clue as to who they might have infected.”

Photos and records

Philip then asks if they visited churches, mosques, temples or shopping malls. “Some of them send me pictures of all the taxi and restaurant receipts, which are sometimes faded. I have to scan them and make them readable,” he says. When patients don’t remember everything, Philip talks to his spouses. “They look at their work diaries, some even provide Excel spreadsheets with all activities.”

After the lockdown was imposed in early April, Philip was faced with new challenges. Currently, most infections occur in crowded dormitories that house 300,000 of the city’s 1.4 million migrant workers. At least 23,000 of them are infected. Since most of them come from South Asia, Philip faces language barriers. “At the beginning of the outbreak, the majority of those infected were Chinese, with whom many Singaporeans, including myself, are able to speak. I don’t speak Bengali, and translators are lacking,” he says.

Like Abascal in the USA, Philip does not use apps in his work. The government application, TraceTogether, is seen as secondary in the fight against coronavirus. Human contact tracking proved to be an effective method when it was used during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic. Many other Asian countries, such as China and South Korea, also rely on the method.

Suspicion and moments of relief

In Bavaria, in southern Germany, some 2,500 contact trackers started their new jobs in late April. One of them is Franziska Weiss. The future civil servant received a request to suspend her training to act in tracking in the Nürnberger Land region. She works in an office with another member of the team, with a space of 1.5 meters between tables.

When she calls the infected, they sometimes ask suspiciously if she really is a public health worker. She gives them the option to call the department back so she can verify her identity. Your job also involves communicating test results to people. “Most remain calm when I say they are infected, but they have a lot of questions and I talk to each one about half an hour, on average,” he says.

Weiss then calls all the people the patient has had contact with in the previous 48 hours. They have to be quarantined for 14 days, and Weiss calls them every day to ask how they are doing. If symptoms develop, a test is organized at home or in a laboratory.

Weiss says that while she only needs to ask about patient movement over the past two days, instead of the two weeks as in the case of trackers in Singapore, many find it difficult to remember what they did. “I ask if they went to the hairdresser or the doctor. If the elderly or those with dementia can’t remember, I ask family members.”

Despite being on the phone all day, Weiss enjoys his work. “I am the one who reports on the end of the quarantine. This is always a happy moment.”

