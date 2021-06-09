How Consuming Garlic Benefits Liver Health



The antioxidant properties of garlic are the most significant benefit for liver health, as they prevent toxic substances filtered by the liver from reaching other organs. They are also associated with anti-inflammatory properties.

The liver is one of the most important organs, it is responsible for filter all substances that enter and leave the body. It is also essential to maintain blood flow and good circulation, it breaks down nutrients in food and distributes nutrients. The liver also prevents toxic chemicals from damaging the body, which is why it affects the functioning of the entire body. Fortunately diet and lifestyle, are aspects that directly influence the prevention of liver diseases among which are diseases such as hepatitis, liver cirrhosis and the increasingly common fatty liver. Betting on the consumption of natural foods that shine for their nutritional and therapeutic properties is a great start. Recently, the medicinal benefits of garlic have specifically drawn attention due to its immense properties to keep the liver healthy, promote its purification and speed up its functioning.

One of the greatest benefits about the composition of garlic is that it contains a sulfur compound called alliin and that it becomes its most characteristic active ingredient called allicin, when garlic is minced, crushed or crushed. The truth is that it is a very powerful substance, which acts as a powerful antioxidant, antibiotic and antifungal, properties that are related to numerous benefits for liver health. Garlic also contains arginine, an amino acid important for relaxing blood vessels, and selenium, a mineral important for increasing the action of antioxidants. The antioxidant properties of garlic are the most significant benefit because They prevent toxic substances filtered by the liver from reaching other organs.

Another aspect in which garlic consumption has a positive influence to benefit liver function lies in its effects on cholesterol. The liver makes a type of cholesterol called very low-density lipoprotein, also known as VLDL and it has the important function of facilitating the movement of fats in the bloodstream. It is also a substance that plays an extremely important role in energy and fat metabolism, however, high levels of VLDL and other cholesterols They can damage the liver and increase the risk of heart disease. In fact, there is an interesting study in this regard, which was published in the Journal of Nutrition and in which it is confirmed that the daily use of fresh garlic extract reduces the pre-existing high triglyceride and VLDL fat levels that are formed in the liver.

Garlic is also a magnificent ally to promote liver purification. Taking into account that it is the organ that has to deal the most with a number of external toxins that can come from the environment, additives in food and medicines, and pollution. In addition to the negative effect of acetaldehyde, a neurotoxin that comes from alcohol and that is sometimes also produced endogenously in the intestine Foods that promote your detoxification are worth it! Finally, exposure to these toxins, and especially acetaldehyde, usually leads to inflammation in the liver and in turn causes the cells to be replaced by scar tissue.

Scarred liver cells cannot function properly, which means neither can the liver. Also, the presence of free radicals plays an important role in the deterioration of the liver, it is well known that they are harmful molecules that are associated with serious health consequences. Its presence causes lesions in the cells and tissues of the liver, therefore making us more vulnerable to chronic diseases. The same is true for toxins in certain medications, such as acetaminophen, an over-the-counter pain reliever, which can also cause liver damage or death. In fact, according to a study published in the “Internet Journal of Nutrition and Wellness,” fresh garlic extract administered to mice that overdosed on acetaminophen reversed oxidative stress that caused liver toxicity.

The truth is that the more toxins are ingested and therefore absorbed by the body, the greater the burden on the liver. Signs of a damaged and overloaded liver are: fatigue, headaches, digestive problems, skin conditions, and weakened immune function. Currently among the main ailments derived from a poor lifestyle is fatty liver, it is an increasingly common condition that is characterized by excessive accumulation of fat in the liver. In fact, there is somewhat alarming data in which it is verified that non-alcoholic fatty liver, It is a condition that affects about 25% of the population in the world.

The consumption of fresh garlic is specifically advised, contains significant levels of amino acids, proteins, and antioxidant compounds, which are a great help to protect the liver from natural and environmental toxins. Experts recommend for optimal liver health, use at least four cloves of fresh garlic a day in food preparations. A good tip is to add fresh minced garlic to meals at the end of the cooking process to retain the enzymes and nutrients. You can also bet on the consumption of garlic supplements, the University of Maryland Medical Center recommends that standardized 200-milligram freeze-dried garlic tablets containing 0.6% allicin and for good results should be consumed up to three times a day. day.

