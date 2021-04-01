How consuming chaya can help you improve your blood glucose levels if you suffer from diabetes

The chaya It is a widely used plant, and therefore essential, in the gastronomy of the southeastern region of Mexico. Not only is it a nutritious plant, its properties make it a essential home remedy for treating diseases like anemia, cancer and even diabetes, since its consumption can improve blood glucose levels.

The plant can measure up to 2 meters, and can be found in other regions such as Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and even in some parts of Africa. Sowing it is not difficult, it can be grown in gardens or in pots.

Its use is not only medicinal, it can also be prepare in different traditional dishes region of. In fact, it was fundamental in the diet of the ancient Mayans.

Because its leaves are toxic, the best way to consume chaya is as an infusion. Photo: Pixabay

How it helps improve blood glucose levels

There are different home remedies to treat diabetes. In the case of chaya, it is an excellent complement for those who suffer from type 2 diabetes. hypoglycemic activity is similar to that of some drugs, such as metformin and glyburide, which are used to treat disease.

It should be consumed in the form of an infusion, although it should be done under medical supervision, just like other medications.

But its use is not limited to diabetes, it also helps to improve other functions and prevent diseases.

Antioxidant properties and satiating capacity

One of its compounds are carotenoids. These act as antioxidants that protect cells from free radicals and the damage that they can cause to the membrane that covers them.

Its ability to satiate the appetite contributes to weight loss and to prevent overweight. This is due to the high amount of fibers it has. One more reason to include chaya in your diet.

Properties to treat anemia

Thanks to the large amount of iron it has, the consumption of chaya leaf can prevent iron deficiency anemia, and not only that, it also serves to treat anemia.

Because iron is essential for hemoglobin to be synthesized and it can transport oxygen to all parts of the body, its consumption is adequate to keep the values ​​of this mineral stable.

Other properties

In addition to helping to control diabetes, it contains other properties, such as vitamins, carotenoids, minerals such as magnesium, copper and zinc, in addition to iron and phytonutrients.

All these properties are necessary to stimulate brain functions, process vitamin A; it is an excellent anti-inflammatory and it also helps keep cholesterol and triglyceride levels low.

However, the leaf should not be consumed raw because it is toxic. That is why you have to bring it to a boil for 5 to 15 minutes. In the case that it is used as a home remedy, it is preferable that it be made in infusion.

In case of using chaya to treat diabetes or another health problem, it is important to notify the doctor so that he is aware of this treatment and supervises it.

