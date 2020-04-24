Although the vast majority of sectors of the economy are suffering from the spread of the coronavirus, there are a few items that are reflecting increases in their activity during the pandemic, because they became practically essential to the lives of consumers. In this framework, the consulting firm Comscore published a report on the consumption of entertainment media by consumers during the pandemic.

The report summarizes how the Coronavirus pandemic was experienced on social networks during the month of March in Latin America, and how users sought to entertain themselves during the quarantine.

Many of us change our routine, and this is evident in the increase in user mentions with the word Coronavirus or Covid-19. The report indicates that between February and March of this year 31.5 million mentions were made, of which 27% corresponded to Brazil, followed by 26% made in Mexico and 18% awarded to Argentina.

Regarding the most used hashtags #YoMeQuedoEnCasa obtained a total of 72,438 mentions (of which Argentina had 32%), and #QuedateenCasa more than 137 thousand mentions in the region (Argentina had 17%).

For some streaming entertainment industries like Netflix, the pandemic involved a 5503% increase in user mentions in just seven days from the pandemic’s declaration. Of these mentions, 24% took place in Mexico, as did another 24% in Brazil and 22% in Argentina. The following countries are Colombia with 13%, Chile with 9% and Peru with 8% of public mentions on Twitter, Facebook, Blogs and Websites, from January 1 to March 31, 2020.

Users of entertainment platforms looked for ways to distract themselves during the quarantine, and the series dominated the preference of audiences with 76% of mentions for See Series over the 24% that obtained the references with See Movies.

For example, the Netflix series with the most mentions is Elite 3 (16,965 mentions about the third season of this new drama that premiered on March 13, 2020). Stranger Things was the second most popular series, reaching 11,069 mentions during this period; El Hoyo took third place with 9,987 mentions, and La Casa de Papel obtained fourth place, with 9,024 mentions.

On the other hand, the Harry Potter films continue to arouse great interest with more than 7,000 mentions, followed by the Freud series, the film starring Keanu Reeves, John Wick 2, Peaky Blinders and The Lord of the Skies. The classic TV series Friends is still on the board, sneaking in at the bottom of popularity with 5,775 mentions.

As for the delivery industry, which is based on the delivery of food through applications, it has also presented an interesting growth trend from the declared pandemic, reaching 620% between February and March 2020 increase in just 10 days, with 1.3 million mentions in the entire month of March 2020.

In Mexico, 26% of the mentions took place with “Tacos” and “Pizza” as the most mentioned types of food words in the country. The second place was obtained by Brazil with 22% of the mentions with the terms “Lanches” and “Pizza”, and the third place was for Argentina with 19% of mentions, where the most mentioned word was “Empanada”.

Regarding food delivery service applications, Rappi dominated the delivery apps field with 36% of the mentions, followed by Uber Eats with 35% of the mentions.