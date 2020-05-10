The result of blood tests that show whether an individual has been exposed to the coronavirus is beginning to see the light.

Preliminary findings suggest that many have become infected without knowing it. Even those who end up experiencing the common symptoms of covid-19 don’t start coughing or developing a fever the moment they’re infected.

This article reviews what is known and unknown about asymptomatic cases of covid-19.

1. How common is it for people to catch and fight the coronavirus without knowing it?

In general, having an infection without symptoms is common. Perhaps the most famous example is that of Mary Mallon (“Mary Typhoid”) who spread typhoid fever to others without experiencing any symptoms in the early 1900s.

My colleagues and I have discovered that the body fights many infections without the person knowing it. For example, when we carefully monitor children for the cryptosporidium parasite, one of the major causes of diarrhea, almost half of linfected you had no symptoms.

Health authorities have recommended the use of masks in public spaces. .

In the case of the flu, it is estimated that between 5% and 25% of infections occur without any symptoms.

Symptoms are usually just a side effect on defense against infection. The immune system takes little time to develop this defense, which is why some cases are considered more presymptomatic than asymptomatic.

2. Can anyone spread the coronavirus without coughing or sneezing?

Everyone is on alert for drops spreading with a cough or sneeze from a coronavirus patient. There is a good reason why health authorities have recommended that everyone should wear face masks.

But the virus also spreads through normal exhalations they may contain drops with the virus. Normal breathing can launch the virus a few meters away.

Antibody test results are beginning to be revealed in several countries. .

Transmission can also come from surfaces such as a shopping cart handle or a door handle that has been contaminated by a person infected with coronavirus.

3. What is known about how contagious an asymptomatic patient can be?

Regardless of context, if you have been exposed to someone with covid-19, you must isolate yourself for 14 days. Even if you feel good, you are at risk of passing the infection on to others.

High levels of pathogen concentration in respiratory secretions have recently been discovered during the “presymptomatic” period. This period can last more than a week before starting the fever and cough of covid-19.

This ability of the virus to transmit itself without developing symptoms in its carriers is essential for it to become a pandemic.

4. Can a person who has passed the infection without symptoms have antibodies to the coronavirus?

Most people develop antibodies after recovering from covid-19, even those without symptoms.

Serological tests detect antibodies in the body. .

Those antibodies offer protection against a new infection, according to what scientists know about other coronaviruses. But in the case of the covid-19, this remains an unknown and is still not completely safe.

Recent serological tests in New York City indicate that approximately one in five residents has been infected with coronavirus.

Their immune systems fought the coronavirus, whether or not they knew they were infected. Apparently, many of them did not know.

5. How widespread is the new coronavirus asymptomatic infection?

No one knows for sure and, for the moment, any evidence is anecdotal.

It can be explained with a small example.

Many residents of a nursing home in Washington became infected. 23 tested positive. 10 of them were already sick. 10 more developed symptoms. But three infected people did not develop any disease.

One in five New York residents may have been infected with coronavirus. .

When doctors tested 397 people housed at a homeless shelter in Boston, 36% tested positive for covid-19. None of them complained of suffering symptoms.

In the case of Japanese citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, who were then tested, 30% of those infected were asymptomatic.

A previous Italian study, which has not yet been endorsed, found that 43% of coronavirus positives showed no symptoms.

But there is something worrisome: The researchers found no difference between how potentially contagious those with symptoms are and those without.

Antibody tests being carried out in different parts of the country added other evidence. For example, that a large number – between 10% and 40% of those infected – did not experience symptoms.

Asymptomatic cases of coronavirus appear to be common and will continue complicating efforts to control the pandemic.

* William Petri is professor of Medicine and Microbiology at the University of Virginia in the United States. His specialty is infectious diseases. The original version of this article was published in The Conversation. You can read the original article in English here.