How Coffee Can Help You Reduce Your Risk Of A Heart Attack

Coffee is a drink that can benefit your heart health if enjoyed in moderation and without added sugar. Coffee is rich in components that have protective effects, consumption on a regular basis has shown that it can reduce the risk of heart disease.

One of the best known substances in coffee is caffeine, but it is not the only one. Coffee is also rich in beneficial plant chemicals like polyphenols with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects like chlorogenic acid and quinic acid.

Drinking coffee can lower your risk of heart disease

While high consumption of coffee can cause some people a temporary increase in heart rate due to caffeine. Moderate consumption (between 3 and 5 cups a day) usually has several positive effects on the body in the short term and long term.

The Harvard School of Public Health shares the results of various meta-analyzes indicating that moderate daily coffee consumption may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (including heart disease, stroke, and heart failure) and a lower risk of death from these conditions. It is suggested that components of coffee other than caffeine can be protective.

Coffee can support heart health and reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

The most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease, which can lead to a heart attack. This disease occurs when there is atherosclerosis in one or more arteries that supply the heart muscle.

Atherosclerosis is the buildup of cholesterol plaque on the inner walls of an artery. When plaque breaks within an artery in the heart, a blood clot forms that can completely block blood flow and lead to a heart attack or stroke.

What is a heart attack?

The American Heart Association (AHA) notes that a heart attack occurs when the blood flow carrying oxygen to the heart muscle is severely reduced or cut off completely. A heart attack can be fatal.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the country, causing one in four deaths in the United States according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Coronary artery disease that can lead to a heart attack is the most common.

Unfiltered coffee can raise cholesterol

Drinking filtered coffee is safer for your heart health. People who know they have high cholesterol levels are better off avoiding taking the infusion unfiltered. “Unfiltered coffee, like Turkish and French press coffees, contains diterpenes, substances that can raise bad LDL cholesterol and triglycerides,” the Harvard School of Public Health shares.

Drink coffee without caffeine?

New research shared by the AHA indicates that drinking one or more cups of coffee a day can reduce the risk of heart failure. But only if it has caffeine.

Although coffee may be beneficial, “there is still not enough clear evidence to recommend increasing coffee consumption. to lower the risk of heart disease with the same force and certainty that quit smoking, lose weight, or exercise“Said lead author of the research, Dr. David Kao, professor of cardiology and medical director of the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

How much is moderate coffee consumption?

For healthy adults, up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is suggested. An amount that is generally not associated with dangerous negative effects as shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). An eight-ounce cup of coffee contains approximately 96 mg of caffeine.

In pregnancy, caffeine intake is limited to no more than 200 mg per day.

