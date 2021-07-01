How close was Ferrari to supplying engines to Red Bull?

The current Red Bull Motors Partner, Honda, announced last October that it would be leaving F1 at the end of the 2021 season, leaving the team in need of finding a new supplier.
After securing a freeze on power unit development under the rules starting in 2022, Red Bull opted to buy the IP for Honda engines and create a new program called Red Bull Powertrains.
Red Bull was faced with limited options to change suppliers, since there were only alternatives to Mercedes, Renault Y Ferrari.
Speaking on the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, the Red Bull CEO, Christian Horner, revealed that Ferrari was the only one who really showed intention to negotiate, but since the Austrians did not want to be a client team, there was no agreement.
“The natural thing to do was to have a conversation with the current vendors,” Horner said.
“With Mercedes it was a very short conversation, Toto Wolff obviously was not particularly interested in that. And for Renault, his aspirations were not to supply a team like Red Bull.”
“The most willing was Ferrari. We had some talks to explore options. But being a client team, and having to accept all the integration, especially now that new rules arrive, it would be an enormously difficult pill to swallow.”
“That’s when we started looking into the possibility, ‘Okay, how do we tackle this Red Bull-style challenge?’ and we started to see if we could come to an agreement with Honda for the future. “
“Engine freezing was essential for that, otherwise it would not have had the ability to develop a power unit.”
“It is taking a big step, a brave step, taking control of our own destiny as an engine supplier and putting everything under one roof in Milton Keynes. That would make us the only team, other than Ferrari, that has everything within it. a single installation “.
Honda’s final season in F1 is proving to be successful. Red Bull has already scored five victories this year and leads the constructors ‘championship, while Max Verstappen is 18 points clear at the top of the drivers’ standings.
Horner said Honda “loved” the current success, but acknowledged it was a “great, great shame” to see the Japanese automaker leave at the end of the year.
“We would have loved for them to stay longer,” said Horner.
“We are about to enter an engine freeze for the next three years, so costs are more in control. They have worked very hard to get to a competitive position.”
“But next year we hope to maintain some kind of relationship. Obviously I am not going to go into the details of the discussions, but we hope to have as soft a landing as possible.”
“It is a huge challenge to start from scratch as an engine manufacturer.”
