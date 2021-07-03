How close Chernobyl really came to turning Europe into a post-nuclear scene

“When the lava enters the tanks, it will cause them to overheat and evaporate approximately 7,000 cubic meters of water, causing a major thermal explosion. Our estimates are between two and four megatons. It will destroy absolutely everything within a 30-kilometer radius including the three remaining reactors at Chernobyl.

Then, all radioactive material from the nuclei will be ejected with virulence and propagated by a large seismic wave. It can reach approximately 200 kilometers and could be lethal to the entire population of Kiev and much of Minsk. The radiation release will be immense and will impact Soviet Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, as well as Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania and East Germany. ”

Ulana Khomyuk, the Belarusian nuclear physicist who plays a key role in the plot of the miniseries ‘Chernobyl’ never existed and yet I have been thinking about those words of hers for weeks. How close did we really get to a nuclear disaster sweeping across Europe?

The great disaster

Don’t get me wrong: Chernobyl was already a nuclear disaster. In fact, it was the biggest accident of its kind ever. And yet, looking at some of the figures that are managed in ‘Chernobyl’, what happened in that area of ​​northern Ukraine may seem miraculous. It was: miraculous and heroic in many cases. However, most of what happened during those days, weeks and months can be explained by something that is also repeated in the series: “How can an RBMK reactor explode?”

And the general answer was: “You can’t.” The reaction to the accident at reactor number four at the Vladimir Ilyich Lenin nuclear power plant was based, above all, on ignorance. At that time (and even now), all estimates for calculating ionizing radiation damage and increased cancer risk were based on what is called a non-threshold linear model. In general, it is a preventive model to use in radiation protection, but inaccurate when calculating the actual consequences of such an exhibition.

As we have already explained, many experts thought that the profound psychological, social and cultural consequences “turned out to be a much greater problem than radiation” for the population of Prípiat. But, of course, one wonders what if everything had gone wrong.

A nuclear holocaust or something like that?

Something like this (albeit with a bit more melodrama) asked a Quora user in April 2018: “Is it true that the Chernobyl disaster of 86 could have made all of Europe uninhabitable due to radiation for thousands of years if not Could it be the immediate and disinterested intervention of those who buried the plant in concrete? ” With the arrival of the series to the public debate, several experts have been encouraged to answer it and the conclusion always seems to be the same: “No, not even close.”

As Andrew Karam, a nuclear safety expert, explained, there was not enough radioactivity within the core to cause problems for that entity. This is so, first, because most of the radiation is inside the fuel in the form of solid materials. In the event of a catastrophe, there will be radioactivity that could escape, but “most of it will remain in the fuel (solid or molten).

Second, Karam points out that even if all the radioactivity had been ejected and distributed homogeneously across Europe, the radiation that each person would receive would be “less than the radioactivity you would receive in an hour sitting at a desk“The third is that, despite talking about explosions, the truth is that a nuclear explosion could not take place at the plant. Unlike bombs, the low level of enriched uranium makes such reactions physically impossible.

Deep down, and researchers and disseminators agree on this, Chernobyl was an unstable “pressure cooker” that exploded scattering the radiation it had inside it was an international shock (which unleashed nuclear fear), but there is no scientific evidence available to suggest that Europe may have been devastated. “Not even close.” It is clear that the consequences were devastating and that they could be worse, but it does not make sense to overestimate the problem without having data on the table. That irresponsibility also has costs.

