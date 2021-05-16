How close are we to space tourism?

Flights outside the earth’s atmosphere are increasingly popular, with the participation of more companies the possibility of spacial tourismBut they are still reserved for the public who have the money to pay for the privilege.

The first registered space tourist was a billionaire, Dennis Titus.

In 2001, the former NASA engineer paid $ 20 million to the Russian Federal Space Agency for training, travel and stay on the International Space Station (ISS).

From that year on, new names of people traveling to space, space tourists, began to be known.

Who offers space tourism?

Virgin galactic

Virgin Galactic was founded in 2004, by the English businessman Richard Branson, with the aim of planning trips to space.

In 2018, SpaceShip Two was the first US commercial flight with humans to reach space since the US shuttle program ended in 2011.

With that flight, it became the first private company to offer suborbital flights to tourists.

“Sending people into space has not only broadened our understanding of science, it has taught us amazing things about human ingenuity, physiology, and psychology. From space, we are able to look with a new perspective both outwards and backwards. From space, the frontiers that are being fought for on Earth are arbitrary lines. From space it is clear that there is much more that unites us than what divides us ”, you can read on the website.

On December 13, 2018, NASA posted a tweet that read: “Congratulations to Virgin Galactic on the successful flight of SpaceShipTwo into suborbital space.”

Roscosmos

Two decades after Dennis Tito declared “I come from paradise!”, There are already dates for tourist flights scheduled this year.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos announced its scheduled trips to the ISS in October and December, respectively.

On the first flight scheduled for October 5, 2021 from the Baikonur cosmodrome, aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, it will send the actress Yuliya Peresild and the director Klim Shipenko, who will record the first fiction film shot in space.

The second scheduled flight to the ISS will be on December 8 to take Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano as tourists, on a 12-day trip, for which the crew training will begin in June.

Blue origin

Earlier this month Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin began an online, open auction for suborbital tourist travel tickets on its New Shepard spacecraft, which could fly its first crew of astronauts into space on July 20.

According to its website, on July 20, New Shepard will take its first crew of astronauts into space.

For this flight they offer a seat to the winner of the online auction that will conclude on June 12.

The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space.

Spacex

Recently Elon Musk’s SpaceX recorded in November 2020 the first flight in history of a NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft system.

This company signed an agreement with Space Adventures and announced a new partnership to send four tourists to the farthest orbit that any common citizen has ever reached before, on a mission that could be carried out in 2022 and cost more than 100 million dollars.

Washington-based Space Adventures served as an intermediary to send eight tourists to the ISS via Russian Soyuz rockets.

The Japanese billionaire who will travel with Roscosmos, Yusaku Maezawa, will continue to space tourism with eight other people around the Moon, on a flight scheduled for 2023 with SpaceX.

Axiom Space

The company announced its first completely private mission to the International Space Station, planned for 2022, the Ax-1 will consist of 4 members and 3 of them will pay a sum of 55 million dollars each.

They will not carry out any scientific experiments, they will arrive in space for tourism.

The crew will spend eight days on the space station and it will take a day or two to arrive aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after liftoff from Cape Canaveral.

Boeing CST-100 starliner

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is being developed in collaboration with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

The Starliner was designed for seven passengers, or a mix of crew and cargo, for missions to low Earth orbit.

For NASA service missions to the International Space Station, it will carry up to four NASA-sponsored crew members and time-critical scientific research.

The Starliner has an innovative structure, without welds, and is reusable up to 10 times with a delivery time of six months.

It also has wireless internet and tablet technology for the crew interfaces.

NASA and Boeing are targeting the launch of Starliner’s next test flight, OFT-2, at 2:53 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 30.

The Space Perspective

The company offers suborbital flights through a space balloon that can take you “gently to the edge of space.

It is the Neptune capsule that can rise up to 30,480 meters high.

Neptune rises for two hours at a height three times higher than that of a commercial airplane, while the sky is still dark and the stars are visible. (With information from AFP)