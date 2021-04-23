How climate control influences consumption and safety

Faced with the recurring weather changes of spring, we will tell you how the air conditioning of your car influences consumption … and your own safety.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 23, 2021 (08:00 CET)

How the air conditioning influences the safety and consumption of our car

Although, as is obvious, we often talk about the most popular security systems, such as the use of the seat belt, skip medicines that can make us sleepy and, obviously, avoid the consumption of alcohol and drugs, sometimes safety in our car depends on smaller things, as the air conditioning.

It is shown that a cabin too hot or too cold negatively influences driving. The cold makes us uncomfortable and distracted, while the heat deepens our fatigue and limits our reflexes. In both cases, the consequences can be very dangerous.

In addition, an inappropriate temperature also has a significant impact on the consumption of our car. So much so that if we force the air conditioning system to operate above 24º (the maximum recommended temperature) consumption will skyrocket up to 20 percent. And to this you can add poor maintenance. Not replacing the filters reduces the effectiveness of this system and increases consumption by between five and 10 percent.

The use of infrared will serve to improve the air conditioning in the passenger compartment of cars

That is, as they recommend from SernautoAs drivers, we have the obligation to keep our air conditioning systems in good condition, cleaning filters and ducts when necessary. As for the temperature at which we must maintain our cabin, the ideal is that this is between 20º and 24º, exceeding or reducing this margin can reduce our safety at the wheel.

Finally, the association also recalls the advances that have been made over the years, from air conditioning to the popularization of the dual-zone climate control. But, in addition, they point out that the future passes through the use of infrared in order to control the number of passengers who have entered the cabin and what are their physiological needs, adapting the amount of air, temperature and humidity of the same individually and automatically. Will we see it in the near future? Time to time.