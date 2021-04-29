How Chris Harrison’s Absence Impacted Katie Thurston’s Bach Season

Katie was, in fact, the only single lady of the three. Kaitlyn has been dating Jason tartick for two years, and Tayshia got engaged to Zac clark during her finale in December 2020.

Now that this season has finished filming, the question remains of who will host Bachelor in Paradise this year, with season seven dropping this summer along with The Bachelorette. ABC has already moved on to pre-production for the tropical spinoff, according to the third source.

“Chris is not expected at Paradise,” continues the third production source. “It’s not been mentioned at this point but everyone knows he wants to return.”

The second source confirms there are no talks of Chris coming back for Paradise.

The Bachelorette premieres June 7 with Paradise premiering on Aug. 16.

AND! News has reached out to ABC and Chris’ rep for comment.