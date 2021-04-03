How Chainlink will help protect the Polkadot environment

Compartir

Polkadot has integrated with Chainlink to incorporate its Oracle service into its multi-chain environment. In this way, the different teams that build on Polkadot will be able to count on a “flexible and reliable” solution to feed the parachutes with information.

Chainlink price feeds have been enabled as a substrate Oracle palette and can be accessed by any other palette built into a parachain. Therefore, deployable applications will have a “powerful new functionality”. According to a statement from the Polkadot team:

Chainlink Price Feeds will allow smart contract applications across the Polkadot ecosystem to access accurate, up-to-date and tamper-proof price benchmark data to drive new products and markets.

Chainlink to feed DApps in Polkadot

Parachutes based on the Substrate network will have a direct connection to the “outside world” information provided by Chainlink through a runtime module. The palette can be added with supported smart contract programming languages, before or after connecting it to the Chain Relay. Polkadot’s team states:

Either of these approaches allows developers to take advantage of Chainlink’s pricing sources with limited technical effort. This integration is compatible with the many smart contract applications and parachain pallets requesting access to Chainlink Price Feeds in the Polkadot environment.

In addition, a standard will be worked on to allow the use of data sources in all Polkadot parachutes. The focus will be on easy integration to take advantage of Chainlink’s 4 main features: high-quality data, decentralized infrastructure, secure nodes, and cost effectiveness.

Applications that connect to the Chainlink palette will be able to add a collection of on-chain data sets for cryptocurrencies, exchange rates, commodities, and other assets.

In addition, the applications will have multiple functions such as settling smart contracts between chains, operating settlement mechanisms, confirming the authenticity of the reserves that collateralize a stable currency, among others.

Parity Technologies Head of Public Affairs Peter Mauric believes that with this integration, Polkadot developers will be able to build the “next generation of high-performance decentralized applications.” Daniel Kochis, Chainlink’s Director of Business Development, said:

We are excited to empower developers of all parachutes by providing a standardized, easy-to-integrate Oracle solution to access a wide range of time-tested, high-quality on-chain pricing. By doing so, we can rapidly accelerate the development of DeFi within the Polkadot ecosystem, while maintaining the highest data quality and security requirements (…).

As of this writing, the DOT is trading at $ 43.88 with a gain of 10.9% on the 24-hour chart. In the 7-day chart, the DOT records a 32.4% gain and has managed to displace Cardano (ADA) in total market capitalization.

DOT with moderate gains on the 24-hour chart. Source: DOTUSDT Tradingview

On the other hand, LINK is trading at $ 30.82 with lateral movement on the daily chart and a gain of 12.3% on the weekly chart.

LINK showing lateral movement on the 24-hour chart. Source: LINKUSDT Tradingview