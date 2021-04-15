How Chainlink 2.0 Will Expand the Reach of DeFi and Smart Contracts

Compartir

Chain the Whitepaper for its second iteration. Chainlink 2.0 has been created to purportedly take the “next steps in the evolution of decentralized Oracle networks.”

With one of the most widely used applications in DeFi, these protocols need oracles to feed them off-chain information. In the new iteration, Chainlink could go further, as the doc states:

We envision an ever-expanding role for Oracle networks, one in which they complement and enhance existing and new blockchains by providing fast, reliable, and confidentiality-preserving universal connectivity and off-chain computing for smart contracts.

Chainlink 2.0 will be based on a concept called Decentralized Oracle Networks (DON). Maintained by “a committee of Chainlink nodes”, the platform will be able to support an “unlimited” number of functions.

What are Chainlink Hybrid Smart Contracts?

The DON will be a layer to implement smart contract interfaces with the ability to support off-chain computing resources without third-party intervention. The Whitepaper says:

Decentralized Oracle Networks can continue to create a decentralized metalayer that enhances smart contracts with highly scalable, confidential and secure forms of off-chain computing, in addition to the external data that Chainlink already provides today.

With the above capabilities, the Chainlink developer team will focus on 7 core areas, as outlined in the document: Hybrid Smart Contracts, Scaling, Confidentiality, Trust Minimization, Incentive-Based Security, Less Complexity, and Order Fairness for transactions.

Focused on the goal of expanding Oracle services beyond a data provider in today’s environment with a growing demand for oracles, Chainlink 2.0 will enhance its network to:

(…) They offer strong trust minimization through a combination of principles-based crypto-economic mechanisms such as carefully conceived stakes and railings and service level enforcement across major chains.

The new system will be more flexible, according to the Whitepaper, profitable for gas transactions with a new “fair order” policy. The vision of the schema in the document seems to point towards a “new architecture” beyond blockchain technology with DONs taking center stage:

The flexibility of DONs will enhance existing Chainlink services and lead to many additional smart contract functions and applications. These include seamless connection to a wide variety of off-chain systems, decentralized identity creation from existing data, priority channels to help ensure timely delivery of infrastructure-critical transactions, and DeFi instruments that preserve confidentiality. .

Chainlink 2.0, which is already a strong competitor in DeFi, appears to be linked to causing a riot with a ripple effect that is felt throughout the DeFi sector and to the benefit of users.

At the time of writing, LINK is trading at $ 42.84 with a 9.2% gain on the 24 chart. On the weekly and monthly chart, LINK has gains of 37% and 56% respectively.

LINK on an upward momentum on the 24-hour chart. Source: LINKUSDT Tradingview