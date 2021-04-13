How César Vargas went from being a ‘dreamer’ to running for the presidency of a county in New York (podcast)



Cesar Vargas is seeking to be Staten Island County President.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / / Getty Images

After being undocumented, Cesar Vargas He achieved protection with DACA and graduated as a lawyer, then led a lawsuit for ‘dreamers’ to do the jobs that require a license in New York.

Vargas currently works with the councilor Carlos Menchaca, chairman of the Immigration Committee of the New York Council, but decided to run for the presidency of the county of Staten Island, which is the most conservative in the city, where there are hundreds of followers of the former president Donald trump.

Whoever was “dreamer” managed to add his name to the ballot of the Democratic Party, a few days after he achieved citizenship.

Listen to the conversation that Vargas had with Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, on immigration and the political participation of immigrants in the United States, as well as the chances of winning the contest in Staten Island.

Why did you decide to launch your candidacy? What chance does Vargas have of winning the contest? How are Republicans receiving it? What are your plans for Staten Island County?

