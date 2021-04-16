How Carly Pearce Turned Death and Divorce Into Her Most Powerful Music

“I think it gave me a perspective to look at death in a way that was more uplifting than anything I’ve heard,” she shared. “He was such a pleasant person that people loved so much. He has three daughters under the age of 10 and I just wanted them to be able to listen to something and feel like their dad was close to them.”

As for her divorce from Michael, Carly couldn’t help but address the defining moment in her life story. But instead of creating a bunch of songs strictly focused on heartbreak, the country singer set out to also offer sounds about hope and healing.

“I went into this project accepting that this had happened to me, but I chose to look at it as a time for refinement instead of defining me,” she recalled. “I think that you will hear in my music that if you are going through anything — yes, mine was a divorce — but you’ll be able to find some light at the end of the tunnel with this music. Because I went through this , I’m better for it. “