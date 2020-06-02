In oncology, virotherapy is the use of genetically modified viruses so that they only infect cancer cells. Once inside, the replication of the microorganisms will cause their death, while the new viral particles will infest the neighboring tumor cells, until the complete elimination of the neoplasm. However, in many patients the effect of therapy is extremely limited. But why?

Now, Erik Sahai and his team, from the Francis Crick Institute in London, along with other researchers from the United Kingdom and Japan, point to inflammation as the mechanism that would protect cancer from oncolytic viruses.

Apparently, based on the results published in the journal Nature Cell Biology, the interaction between cancer cells and a population of fibroblasts, known as cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), would trigger such an inflammatory response. CAFs make up the tissue surrounding the tumor and promote the growth of the neoplasm by forming blood vessels that supply it with oxygen and nutrients. In addition, they are capable of remodeling the extracellular matrix, that is, of creating “tunnels” and moving through the tissue, an ability that cancer cells take advantage of to spread.

In their work, the scientists observed a notable increase in inflammatory mediators, such as chemokines, cytokines and interferons, in the medium of mixed cultures of neoplastic cells and CAFs. Additional experiments performed in vitro and in vivo identified CAFs as the secretory cells for these inflammatory molecules, in response to contact with cancer.

However, the communication route between both cell types was somewhat curious. Real-time microscopy images revealed the complex entanglement that occurs between the plasma membranes of CAFs and tumor cells. This suggests that the neoplasm could transfer elements of its cytoplasm, that is, the gelatinous fluid that occupies the interior of the cell, to the fibroblasts; a fact that would allow CAFs to perceive soluble factors that would alert them to the presence of damage to the tumor’s DNA. In response, fibroblasts would secrete inflammatory cytokines, by activating interferon regulatory factor number 3 and the interferon gene-stimulating protein (IRF3 and STING, respectively).

Interestingly, IRF3 inhibition improved the efficacy of oncolytic viruses, as cancer cells were more sensitive to their action. For Sahai and his collaborators, the finding confirms cancer’s ability to manipulate a protective mechanism in the body, such as inflammation, for its own benefit. In the future, they plan to carry out new studies that help in clinical practice.

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: E. N. Arwert et al., STING and IRF3 in stromal fibroblasts enable sensing of genomic stress in cancer cells to undermine oncolytic viral therapy, in Nature Cell Biology, published June 1, 2020.