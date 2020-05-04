The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has people around the world searching for and sharing information on the subject. However, the interest is being used by people to distribute false or imprecise data through means such as WhatsApp. That is why organizations have joined together to promote the verification of information.

The Poynter Institute’s International Data Verification Network (IFCN) developed a chatbot for WhatsApp through which they intend to combat disinformation related to COVID-19.

Its network works by connecting people to independent data verifiers in more than 70 countries. In addition to this, they have an extensive database of deception that has been discredited and continues to be shared over the internet.

By using the IFCN bot on WhatsApp, citizens around the world will be able to easily know if a content about COVID-19 has already been detected as false by professional data verifiers.

According to the agency, since January, more than 80 fact-checking organizations, from 74 countries, have identified more than 4 thousand hoaxes related to the coronavirus. All of this information is now part of the CoronaVirusFacts database, which is updated daily by IFCN so that chatbot users can easily navigate and access its content.

The bot also has the ability to provide users with a global directory of data verification organizations. And, because it identifies the user’s country, through the local code of their telephone number, they can provide information about the closest verification organizations.

