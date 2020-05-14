If planning a wedding is complicated, but if we add the rescue of some girls in the bunker, everything will be difficult, but fun. The new interactive Netflix adventure mixes adventure, comedy with decisions that must be taken by the viewer that can lead you to a good ending or the death of its protagonists. If you’ve already tried it several times or just don’t want to get in trouble, this is the best end of ‘Kimmy Schmidt vs. The Reverend ‘.

The story is simple, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) will finally marry Prince Frederick (Daniel Radcliffe), but she realizes that there is another bunker where more girls were trapped, like her in the first installment, because of the Rev. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm). She wants to save them, so she will get her friends into various interesting conflicts.

We take you through all the decisions so that you see its consequences, starting with the wedding dress, the first choice to make is a fun or elegant one, this decision will only affect the end, so it does not matter much what you choose. Then comes the option to let Titus (Tituss Burgess) sleep or go to the GYM, in the second option we will see him go but he will train in the wrong way, while the first will have two more options, one is to wake him up and in the end the dream wins, while the second is to let him sleep and see that his dream turns into a nightmare .

Now comes the first vital decision to get the best ending of ‘Kimmy Schmidt vs The Reverend’. Read the book she discovered in her backpack, plan the wedding, or have sex with Frederick. The first is the best to keep going to the next level, because in the second, not reading the book that contains important information will make you start the game again. In the last option, they get married and live happily, so the adventure never happens and everything ends.

After she debates which of the other girls she took to call, the first is Cyndee who makes Kimmy see that the book was from someone else. Donna Maria tells him to stop obsessing over the bunker, which listen and the game is over. While Gretchen says that she is busy with her cult so she cannot help her, but you will be able to call someone else instead.

Now comes to choose the adventure partner, if you choose Jacqueline, both will travel in a plane piloted by their inexperienced son Buckley (Tanner Flood), this leads to his crash, everyone dies and the game ends. But if you choose Titus the adventure begins.

Then he meets the reverend who asks him to be sociable, if you agree he will dance, fall and die, so you will not know where the other bunker is and the game is over. But if you choose to press It will tell you some important information.

We return to New York with Frederick, here is a bachelor party with his friends Cyndee and Lillian, you must choose who sings, no matter who you choose, the suitor will end up kissing Lillian, for reasons that will be counted until the end.

Titus and Kimmy go to virginia, this is where they order an Uber with a driver named Mamadou, who is 4000 away, if you wait they will end up dead, but if you decide to walk they will arrive tired to their destination, but they succeed.

Then we find out that Titus is on the set of his movie, but you can’t find him and this could end his career, Jacqueline may say that she is upset with the script, which will catch her with the writer to talk each sheet of the script. But if you say that it’s the wardrobe’s fault stopping the questions.

Titus fulfills a request for “Free Bird”, They come to a bar and there you must choose whether you know the song or think you know the song, the latter makes them sing a violent song and our protagonists die. But being convinced he sings the correct one and is congratulated by all.

After a series of quite funny decisions comes an important one, take care of the baby or go after the reverend. If you take care of the girl, CJ returns, thanks them and everyone is happy, but if you go after the reverend he arrives first at the bunker and runs away with the girls, finishing the game.

Now comes the important thing, Kimmy and Titus are about to catch the reverend but the second eats some hallucinogenic mushrooms that make him think that there is a banquet, the question is whether to follow the enemy and enter the banquet. The first gives a better ending, because in the second Titus loses his voice, does not participate in the film. The men of the film industry again attack women and at the wedding they blame Kimmy for ending the #Metoo movement.

The story continues and the reverend hurts himself by falling, here are four options, three to kill him and another not so lethal. They are all fun, but the correct one is to help save him, the plan is to go to a nearby tree to be able to make a splint with a trunk, so Kimmy he realizes it is false and that underneath is the bunker.

By making these decisions we ensure you have the best ending to ‘Kimmy Schmidt vs The Reverend’. Remember: Read the book, Call Cyndee, choose Titus, be polite to the reverend, walk to town, Titus knows “Free Bird”, take care of the boy, Follow Kimmy and help the reverend.