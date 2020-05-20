Viruses for iPhone are less common, but that does not mean that they do not exist and are not a problem that puts user information at risk, so we tell you how to identify if you have been a victim and what to do.

As cybersecurity firm Kaspersky explains, viruses are malicious pieces of computer code that multiply. They are distributed throughout the system and can cause damage and delete or steal data. Since they need to communicate with various system programs to spread, the iPhone does not make this task easier for them.

And it is that the Apple operating system is designed so that each application runs in a separate virtual space. Additionally, all apps have to be downloaded from the App Store, and Apple has a strict scrutiny process for all of its apps.

All of the above means that iPhones are generally safe, but not immune. In fact, one of the main factors that can make them vulnerable to viruses is when they are “released,” that is, unlocking it to gain root user privileges and circumventing security restrictions.

The problem with this practice, which is also illegal, is that although it allows you to personalize the appearance of the system, eliminate pre-installed applications and download apps in places other than the App Store, it makes the iPhone less secure.

Identify a virus

Even if your iPhone is not unlocked you can still be a victim of cyber criminals. That is why if your iPhone behaves strangely, it may be because there is an application with errors that must be updated or removed; the phone is running out of memory space; it is necessary to change the battery; or is it a virus.

If it is some kind of malware, it is likely that you will detect unrecognized applications; that your apps are blocked repeatedly; an unexplained increase in data usage; the appearance of pop-up windows when the browser is closed; Or that your battery runs out of charge over and over or overheats more than usual.

Steps to remove the virus

Remove suspicious looking apps. Those that you do not recognize or that you have downloaded approximately at the time the problem started.

Erase the data and history. Go to “Safari” and in “Settings” tap the “Clear history and website data” button.

Turn off and restart the device. Press and hold the power button and slide to turn off the iPhone. Then hold the button down again to restart it.

Restore the phone from a previous backup. Keep testing previous backup versions until you find one that doesn’t have the problem and is malware-free.

Restore factory settings. If all else fails, first back up the files, then go to “Settings”> “General”> “Reset”> “Erase content and settings”.

Finally, Kaspersky recommends that iPhone users have a security solution, download only applications from the App Store, review the permissions requested by the application; do not click on unverified links; keep the operating system and apps updated.

