According to the official website of Kaspersky, an international company dedicated to computer security, many Latin American users surf the web without concern, ignoring that there are some risks that come from your home router.

In fact, a study of the mentioned company revealed that 41% of Latin Americans do not know that all the devices connected to the network that powers this cyber communication center can be hacked through a home router.

And within this figure, Mexicans occupy the fifth place among the users who least value cybersecurity, so we bring you everything you need to know about the hacks that can be carried out through your router and how to prevent them.

According to Dmitry Bestuzhev, director of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team in Latin America, when a router is metaphorically hijacked, cybercriminals change the addresses of the DNS server, which receives Internet browsing requests, and sends them directly to the hacker-controlled DNS server.

And instead of returning the IP address of the site you are trying to enter, the malicious server returns a false IP address. So users do not even suspect that they are entering a page that is not the real one, making it almost impossible to detect this type of attack. However, there are certain measures that Cisco Systems recommends to protect a home router from possible hacks which can be summarized as follows.

Change the default passwords

These devices have a username and password, which can leave your router vulnerable. Therefore, it is recommended to personalize the device password and follow the basic rules to form a good password (combine numbers, special characters and letters) since it will be more difficult for them to access your network.

Leaking MAC address leak

With MAC address filtering enabled, you can specify which devices can access your wireless network, which minimizes the risk of people from outside your family connecting to your router.

Permit encryption

Encryption helps protect the data transmitted over a wireless network, so it is advisable to use a network encrypted with WPA / WPA2, as it is considered one of the most secure.

Disable remote access

In addition to the measures recommended by Cisco Systems, Kaspersky emphasizes that the most modern routers allow remote administration, a matter that although it can be very useful, in cybersecurity it can imply a great vulnerability.

